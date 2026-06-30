BlueCord Lexa Marine Launches 500-Mile Free Transport Initiative to Solve East Coast Delivery Logistics

A premium center-console boat secured for transit on a specialized carrier, covered by the company's regional free shipping program. A consigned travel trailer RV being delivered via BlueCord Lexa Marine's 500-mile free transport program.

BlueCord Lexa Marine tackles last-mile delivery challenges for heavy equipment and vehicle buyers with a new 500-mile free transport program.

Shipping a 30-foot boat or a commercial tractor is a massive logistical hurdle. By automating and funding the first 500 miles of transport, we remove the final barrier to online purchasing.” — Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCord Lexa Marine has launched a new regional logistics initiative on the East Coast, offering a 500-mile free transport program for all consigned vehicles and heavy machinery purchased through all of its hubs on the east coast. The program is designed to solve the complex last-mile shipping challenges that frequently deter buyers from purchasing oversized assets—such as cabin cruisers, multi-slide recreational vehicles, utility trailers, and agricultural tractors—online.Under the new policy, any transaction completed through the consignment platform automatically qualifies for fully funded, door-to-door shipping, provided the delivery destination lies within a 500-mile radius of any logistics facility. Unlike standard automotive transport, which often relies on unvetted independent haulers and leaves buyers to navigate freight quotes, BlueCord Lexa Marine manages the entire transit process. The company coordinates with specialized heavy-haul carriers, secures all necessary wide-load permits, and covers 100% of the transport and insurance costs."Moving a standard passenger car is relatively simple, but transporting a 10,000-pound agricultural tractor or a wide-beam center-console boat is an entirely different logistical challenge," said Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations at BlueCord Lexa Marine. "Boaters, farmers, and commercial contractors often find the perfect asset online, only to back out when faced with the complexity and expense of rigging and long-distance hauling. Our 500-mile free transport program removes this friction entirely. By absorbing the logistical coordination and the financial cost, we make purchasing a major commercial or recreational asset as straightforward as buying a traditional vehicle online."The 500-mile delivery circle centered on all of our hubs encompasses a highly active economic corridor. The free-delivery zone spans south into the equestrian and agricultural centers of Florida, west through the farming belts of Georgia and Alabama, and north across the coastal boating communities of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. By utilizing a dedicated network of licensed, bonded, and insured carriers who specialize in specific cargo classes, the company can guarantee safe transit and predictable delivery windows, typically arriving within three to five business days of transaction clearance.Security remains a central focus of the delivery initiative. Every shipment is backed by a comprehensive cargo insurance policy, which features a zero-deductible clause for the buyer. The coverage remains active from the moment the asset is secured onto the transport trailer at the facility until it is unloaded and personally inspected by the buyer at its final destination. This transport structure is fully integrated with the platform's secure escrow system; the buyer's funds are only released to the seller after the asset arrives safely and passes the buyer's physical inspection.To streamline the buyer experience, the consignment platform has integrated real-time shipping calculations directly into its digital storefront. When a buyer views an active listing, the system cross-references the asset's location with the buyer's delivery address. If the destination falls within the 500-mile Savannah transit zone, the platform automatically flags the listing with a "Free Delivery Eligible" badge, eliminating the need for manual mileage calculations or custom freight quotes.For regional sellers, the free transport program significantly increases the marketability of their consigned assets. By offering free shipping to buyers across a multi-state region, the program effectively expands the local buyer pool from a single metropolitan area to the entire southeastern United States. This broader exposure helps accelerate sales cycles and helps sellers secure fair market value for their assets."Our goal is to build the most trusted and efficient marketplace for high-value consigned assets," said Erik Lindgren, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCord Lexa Marine. "Providing secure vehicle transport at no additional cost is a key part of that mission. By taking responsibility for the physical delivery of these complex assets, we protect the buyer's investment and ensure a professional, dealership-grade experience from the initial click to the final driveway delivery."The 500-mile free transport program is active immediately for all qualifying East Coast transactions. Buyers can explore the current inventory of consigned assets, verify transport eligibility, and register to buy a car online at lexamarine.com.About BlueCord Lexa MarineBlueCord Lexa Marine is a full-service online consignment and secure transaction platform headquartered in Culver City, California, serving buyers and sellers nationwide. The company specializes in the inspection, marketing, secure storage, and transport of cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment, providing a safe and transparent alternative to traditional private sales. More information is available at lexamarine.com.

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