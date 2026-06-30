Out of the Box Advisors' VP Lacy Pope Named Co-Chair of the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Committee

Lacy Pope, Vice President Out of the Box Advisors

Out of the Box Advisors, a national business coaching firm, named VP Lacy Pope Co-Chair of the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Committee.

Most small business owners don't need one more event on their calendar. They need someone to introduce them to the right person. That's the job.” — Lacy Pope, Vice President, Out of the Box Advisors

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 30, 2026 — Out of the Box Advisors, a national business coaching firm with a strong presence in the Charlotte market , today announced that its Vice President, Lacy Pope, has been appointed Co-Chair of the Ambassadors Committee for the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce . In the role, Pope will help lead the volunteers who welcome new members, attend ribbon cuttings, and connect Charlotte business owners to the people and resources that make Chamber membership pay off.The Ambassadors Committee is the front door of the Charlotte Area Chamber. Its members are often the first familiar face a new business owner meets, and they play a central part in member engagement and retention across the Charlotte business community."I joined the Chamber because I genuinely love connecting people, so being asked to help lead the Ambassadors is an honor," said Lacy Pope, Vice President of Out of the Box Advisors. "Most small business owners do not need one more event on their calendar. They need to walk into a room and have someone introduce them to the right person. That is the job, and I am thrilled to do more of it."The appointment reflects the way Out of the Box Advisors approaches its work. The firm, founded in 2012, coaches small and mid-sized businesses on strategy, execution, and sustainable growth, and it is known for putting clients first even when that means referring them to outside specialists."Lacy has been the connective tissue between our firm and the Charlotte business community for years, so this is the Chamber recognizing what our clients and partners already know," said Ryan Pope, Founder of Out of the Box Advisors. "She shows up, she remembers your name, and she actually follows through. That is rare, and it is exactly what an Ambassador should be."Pope steps into the Co-Chair role effective this summer, serving alongside Heathir Mcelroy with Momentor, and will continue in her role as Vice President of Out of the Box Advisors.About Out of the Box AdvisorsOut of the Box Advisors is a national business coaching firm with a multi-local presence, founded in 2012. The firm provides business, executive, and life and career coaching to small and mid-sized businesses, with a focus on practical strategy, stronger execution, and growth that fits the people running the company. Out of the Box Advisors is known for its independent, client-first approach, openly referring clients to outside agencies and specialists when doing so serves the client best. Learn more at Outoftheboxadvisors.com.

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