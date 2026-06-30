Three Paths Distillery to Open July 1 in Comfort, Texas

Agave Spirits by Three Paths Distillery The newly renovated location of Three Paths Distillery. New distilling equipment at the Three Paths location.

With two years of renovations to the historic location, the beautiful tasting-room at Three Paths Distillery is warm, inviting, and filled with character.

Everyone has been so welcoming. We can’t wait to open the doors and contribute to the community.” — Parker J Dolphin

COMFORT, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new chapter in Texas Hill Country craft spirits begins July 1 as Three Paths Distillery officially opens its doors at 723 Front Street in historic Comfort, TX. Founded by Owner and Master Distiller Parker Dolphin and his wife Laina, the distillery brings artisan spirits, thoughtful design, and deep community roots together in one beautifully restored destination.

A Historic Space, Reimagined - Over the past two years, Parker and Laina have meticulously renovated the century‑old property, transforming it into a warm, vintage-inspired gathering place. The tasting room features: Vintage furnishings that honor the building’s history, an eclectic bar showcasing handcrafted spirits, a library nook for quiet conversation, an art gallery highlighting local creators, and additional cozy corners designed for guests to relax, explore, and enjoy.

The result is a space that feels both timeless and new—an inviting blend of craftsmanship, creativity, and Comfort’s small‑town charm.

Craft Spirits Made On‑Site - Three Paths Distillery produces bourbon, gin, vodka, and whiskey directly on the property using state‑of‑the‑art equipment and Parker’s refined distilling techniques. The tasting room menu features an inventive lineup of cocktails and mocktails, including the signature Blackbird—a sparkling blackberry lavender creation with a hint of mint. Each spirit reflects Parker’s journey through craft distilleries in Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois, where he honed his skills after completing his service in the U.S. Army.

A Story Rooted in Community - “The name tells the story of the three defining paths that led me to Comfort,” Parker explained. “This community, this land, and this spirit—it's all connected.” Parker and Laina have already felt the embrace of Comfort’s residents and business owners. “I really love this little town,” Parker continued. “Everyone has been so welcoming. We can’t wait to open the doors and contribute to the community.”

Opening Details

Date: July 1, 2026

Hours: Wed - Thurs. 2pm - 8pm, Fri & Sat. 12pm - 8pm, Sun. 12pm - 6pm

Location: 723 Front Street, Comfort, TX

Offerings: Join us for tastings, tours, cocktails, mocktails, and a first look at the restored historic space.

Three Paths Distillery invites locals, visitors, and Hill Country travelers to celebrate the launch and experience the spirit of Comfort—crafted with care, rooted in story, and shared with community.

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