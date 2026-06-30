Kubuntu Focus Announces 5 New Laptops With Kubuntu 26.04 LTS

Kubuntu Focus Ar GEN 1 Laptop Kubuntu Focus 16" XE GEN 3 Kubuntu Focus Zr GEN 2 Laptop

These incorporate the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware and include its first “Panther Lake” model.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kubuntu Focus team announces the availability of five new laptop models featuring the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware. This includes their first laptop to use an ultra-efficient “Panther Lake” CPU. All models include Kubuntu 26.04 LTS along with the Focus Suite of optimizations, advanced tools, and dedicated support.The upgrade of the Kubuntu OS from 24.04 LTS to 26.04 LTS refreshes the system software and many core apps like LibreOffice, GIMP, and Inkscape. The KDE Plasma 6.6 LTS desktop environment and apps introduce many new and refined capabilities, including improved support for variable refresh rate, high dynamic range color, and per-screen scaling.All Focus systems feature validated kernels and GPU drivers to help ensure systems work reliably for years after purchase. Both Kubuntu 26.04 LTS and KDE software are supported with three years of bug fixes and security updates. Kubuntu Focus sponsors KDE Plasma 6.6 LTS and app maintenance.MODEL HIGHLIGHTSTHE AR GEN 1 MODEL promises impressive-yet-quiet performance and long battery life with the Panther Lake Ultra X7 358H CPU. The processor boosts to 4.8 GHz under load, but idles at just 0.4 GHz. The Focus Team claims it is amazingly quiet, showing only 26 dB of volume while running GeekBench 6 multi-core benchmarks and Focus Fan Control set to “Balanced.”Additional features include a 16-inch 2560x1600 adaptive-sync display, a 2.0 MP camera, real-world 10-hour battery life, 32 GB of high-speed, dual-channel RAM, and USB-C 3.2 charging. The base model comes with a 500 GB NVMe disk, but customers can specify up to 4.0 TB of name-brand storage if they prefer.The Focus Team recommends the Ar GEN 1 for software development, DevOps, office tasks, and general computing. Advanced CPU efficiency, along with the Focus Power and Fan Tool, help it run cool and quiet all day.THE TWO XE GEN 3 MODELS are the least expensive and most configurable, promising strong performance and expandability. The base units start with 500 GB of NVMe disk, 16 GB of high-speed, dual-channel RAM, and a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5 225H CPU.Customers can choose a 14- or 16-inch display and increase other specs up to 96 GB of RAM, 8.0 TB of disk storage, and a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU. All configurations support dual external 4K displays, have up to 8 hours of real-world battery life for typical mobile tasks, and deliver over twice the iGPU performance of the prior 96 EU IRIS graphics.The Focus Team recommends the XE GEN 3 for software development, VMs, containers, and media creation, especially when equipped with the Ultra 7 CPU and additional RAM.THE M2 GEN 7 MODEL is positioned as a high-powered mobile workstation that is still thin and light enough to use on a plane. The 24-core Ultra 9 290HX Plus “Arrow Lake Refresh” processor and a 12 GB NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU provide enthusiast-desktop-class performance across all workloads.Additional specs include a 16-inch 2560x1600 300 Hz G-SYNC display, 5.0 MP webcam, and PCIe 5 capability. The base model offers 32 GB of high-speed, dual-channel RAM and a 1.0 TB NVMe disk. Customers can increase these to a maximum of 96 GB dual-channel RAM and 12.0 TB of disk.The Focus team recommends this system for software development, video editing, simulations, 3D solid modeling, rendering, containers, other content creation, machine learning, and AAA Steam games.THE ZR GEN 2 MODEL is positioned as a mobile desktop replacement without compromise. The larger chassis provides the sophisticated cooling and power management required to run a performance-tuned 16 GB RTX 5080 or 24 GB RTX 5090 NVIDIA GPU. The 24-core Ultra 9 290HX Plus “Arrow Lake Refresh” processor provides up to 11% more performance than the i9-14900HX, while being as much as 40% more efficient. Together, the CPU and GPU deliver elite-desktop-class performance across all workloads.Other features include an 18-inch 2560x1600 G-SYNC display, a 5.1 speaker system including sub-woofer, dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet, a 5.0 MP webcam, and the ability to connect up to three 4K monitors. The base model offers 32 GB of high-speed, dual-channel RAM and a 1.0 TB NVMe disk. Customers can increase these to a maximum of 192 GB dual-channel RAM and 16.0 TB of disk.The Focus team recommends this as the ultimate system for software development, machine learning, video editing, simulations, 3D solid modeling, rendering, containers, other content creation, and AAA Steam games.ALL FOCUS MODELS include optional, no-cost full-disk encryption and free shipping within the US and Canada. A preconfigured YubiKey is also available as an option.ABOUT KUBUNTU FOCUSKubuntu Focus was founded in 2019 to provide complete open-source validated computer solutions that respect user autonomy, privacy, and security while providing the convenience, performance, and reliability that rival proprietary systems.COMPANY STATEMENTS“Our team is excited to offer so many new and refreshed systems along with the upgrade to the latest Kubuntu 26.04 LTS operating system,” says Michael Mikowski, Technical Product Manager at Kubuntu Focus. “Of course, I think they’re all great, but I think the Panther Lake model is especially interesting for road warriors. It’s thin, light, cool, fast, and the battery easily lasts all day, even for more demanding workloads.”“As always, we’ve expertly tested, optimized, and packaged OS configurations and Focus tools for every model, with all improvements delivered through normal software updates. This matches or exceeds many of the benefits of proprietary systems, but without the forced AI, desktop ads, OS surveillance, or required cloud accounts. We think these models are a great choice for Linux professionals and anyone who values their digital privacy.”ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONQuestions? Please write sales@kfocus.org or call 844-536-2871 to learn more.Kubuntu Focus is a KDE Corporate-Level Patron and also contributes to the Kubuntu project and the KDE Plasma 6.6 LTS initiative.

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