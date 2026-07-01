Boon-Chapman Welcomes Healthcare Executive Debi Heck as Vice President, Client Success

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boon-Chapman, a leading independent third-party administrator (TPA) committed to delivering innovative, flexible, and member-centric health plan solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Debi Heck as Vice President, Client Success.With more than 30 years of executive leadership in population health and tech-enabled healthcare organizations, Heck brings a proven track record of building high-performing client success teams and scaling enterprise relationships with Fortune 100 employers, health systems, and payer partners. In her role at Boon-Chapman, she will lead client success strategy, strengthen retention and engagement across the company's broker and employer relationships, and drive continued growth in client satisfaction and product adoption.Heck most recently served as AVP, Client Success at AffirmedRx, where she led a cross-functional team supporting post-sales pharmacy benefit management activities for employer and health-system clients. Prior to that, she held senior client success leadership roles at Valenz Health and Healthcare Bluebook, where she oversaw client lifecycle strategy for more than 400 clients representing over $50 million in annual contract value, achieving 90%+ client retention and driving millions in annual upsell revenue through consultative, outcomes-driven partnership."Debi brings a rare combination of strategic depth, operational discipline, and genuine relationship-building to this role," said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman. "Her track record of driving retention and growth for some of the most sophisticated clients in this industry speaks for itself. We're thrilled to have her leadership as we continue building smarter health plans for our clients and members."Heck added: "I'm excited to join Boon-Chapman at such a pivotal moment for the self-funded industry. What drew me here is the team's genuine commitment to client partnership, not just service delivery. I look forward to working alongside brokers and employer clients to build the kind of transparent, consultative relationships that drive real outcomes, and to helping Boon-Chapman's clients get even more value from the smarter health plans this team is building."As an independent TPA with more than six decades of heritage, Boon-Chapman has built a legacy of integrity, innovation, and service excellence. The addition of Heck reinforces the company's commitment to providing a best-in-class client experience for employers, brokers, and partners across the country.About Boon-Chapman:For more than six decades, Boon-Chapman has led the TPA industry with a legacy of innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to doing what's right for clients. Built by a team of dedicated professionals with unmatched work ethic and integrity, we continue to raise the bar in self-funding excellence.As an independent organization that is free from carrier or hospital system ownership, we operate solely in the best interest of our clients. Employers can leverage Boon-Chapman's integrated network options and risk mitigation strategies, or combine our offerings with other best-in-class solutions to create a tailored, high-impact benefits experience.Learn more about us at boonchapman.com

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