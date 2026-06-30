New Mexico awards $24.5 million under behavioral health reform law

SANTA FE — New Mexico approved the first round of funding under the Behavioral Health Reform and Investment Act, known as SB3, awarding approximately $24.5 million to expand mental health, substance use disorder treatment and crisis services across all 13 behavioral health regions.

“This funding is about helping communities move from planning to action,” said Kari Armijo, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Health Care Authority. “Regions have identified what their communities need most, and these investments will help expand services now while building the foundation for lasting improvements in behavioral health care.”

The $24.5 million marks the first funding distribution under SB3 and serves as a bridge to New Mexico’s broader behavioral health reform effort. Early Access funding allows regions to begin expanding services immediately while developing comprehensive regional plans that will guide future investments.

Funded projects include expanding residential treatment programs in 10 regions, addiction treatment services for people involved in the criminal judicial system in four regions, developing treatment programs for pregnant and postpartum people struggling with substance use in two regions and strengthening crisis services in all 13 regions.

All 13 regions now have fully executed contracts in place.

“These investments demonstrate what is possible when the state and local communities work together to address behavioral health needs,” said Nick Boukas, director of the Behavioral Health Services Division. “Regions are identifying the most pressing challenges in their communities and moving quickly to expand services that can make a meaningful difference for New Mexicans seeking care and support.”

Behavioral health regional planning Early Access grant awards:

Region 1 (Santa Fe County): $2 million

Region 2 (Bernalillo County): $2 million

Region 3 (Doña Ana County): $2 million

Region 4 (Guadalupe County): $1,718,862

Region 5 (Eddy County): $2 million

Region 6 (Luna County): $1,971,000

Region 7 (Socorro County): $1,107,600

Region 8 (Taos County): $2 million

Region 9 (Curry County): $2 million

Region 10 (Eastern Plains Council of Governments): $1,676,000

Region 11 (Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments): $2 million

Region 12 (Lincoln County): $2 million

Region 13 (Cibola County): $2 million

Under the leadership of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico enacted the Behavioral Health Reform and Investment Act in 2025, establishing a new framework for strengthening the state’s behavioral health system through regional planning, local decision-making and targeted investments intended to address gaps in care.

For more information about the Behavioral Health Reform & Investment Act (SB3, 2025) and Early Access funding, please visit hca.nm.gov/about_the_department/behavioral-health-reform

View map of behavioral health regions designated by SB3.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.