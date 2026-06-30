AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests Metairie man for producing Child Sexual Abuse Material and soliciting minors online

﻿Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested 31-year-old Joshua Stephen Johnson, of Arnoult Road in Metairie, following an investigation into the online sexual exploitation of children.

Johnson is charged with:

2 counts – 14:81.1 Child Sexual Abuse Material (possession)

7 counts – 14:81.1 Child Sexual Abuse Material (possession under 13 years old)

1 count – 14:81 Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

1 count – 14:81.3 Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

1 count – 14:81.1 Child Sexual Abuse Material (production under 13 years old)

LBI agents received CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to child sexual abuse material.

Agents conducted a search warrant at the residence belonging to Johnson. Agents determined Johnson was posing as a juvenile female on multiple social media apps to communicate with underage females in a sexual manner and to have the juveniles produce child sexual abuse material. He was also found to be creating social media accounts for the purpose of exchanging child sexual abuse material with other adults and enticing a child to produce child sexual abuse material.

Johnson was taken into custody at his residence and transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked.

This arrest was the result of the Orleans Metro ICAC Task Force. Agencies assisting in the investigation included the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

His bond information is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.