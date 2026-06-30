Corporate Kelly Fueled by MAGA Cash Kelly Ayotte’s latest campaign finance filing reads like a receipt of who she’s really answering to: her friends in the corporate boardroom and MAGA megadonors. If you want to know who Kelly Ayotte is fighting for, just follow the money. Ayotte accepted a $2,500 contribution from Microsoft, one of the tech giants driving the push to build data centers, and another $2,000 from Comcast. In February, Ayotte took three donations from Microsoft DC office employees, including their registered lobbyist, totaling another $7,238.14. If Ayotte were serious about lowering utility costs, she wouldn’t be opening the door to water-guzzling data centers that will drive up Granite Staters' energy costs.

Another top contributor of Ayotte’s? Scientific Games — a company that holds active state contracts and sought a 5-year, $9 million extension of its contract in December 2025. Convenient, eh?

Ayotte received $1,000 from Cigna, one of the nation’s largest health insurance companies. She received another $5,000 from Centene, whose state subsidiary administers Medicaid for 178,000 members. In 2022, the State of New Hampshire settled with Centene for over $21 million to resolve claims that it overcharged state Medicaid programs.

Elizabeth Uihlein gave a $10,000 contribution to Ayotte. She is one of the largest individual donors in Republican politics, having funneled millions of dollars into Trump-endorsed candidates and Republican political causes. Elizabeth and her husband contributed more than $4 million to the Tea Party Patriots, which sponsored the rally before the deadly January 6th insurrection. “Kelly Ayotte can call herself whatever she wants, but the people writing the checks know the truth,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Ayotte’s corporate boardroom besties and MAGA megadonors are giving money to Kelly Ayotte because they know she’ll always side with special interests and Donald Trump before working Granite Staters”

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