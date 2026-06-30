BlueCord Lexa Marine Opens New Savannah Logistics Hub to Expand East Coast Consignment Services

One of our Technicians performing a 72 point inspection One of our many warehouses in the Southern Region

BlueCord Lexa Marine opens an 85,000 square foot Savannah logistics and secure storage hub to serve growing East Coast vehicle consignment demand.

The new Savannah facility allows us to personally inspect, detail, and securely store every consigned asset, giving East Coast buyers and sellers total confidence.” — Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCord Lexa Marine, a leading online consignment and secure transaction platform headquartered in Culver City, California, has opened a new logistics and storage hub in Savannah, Georgia. The opening marks the company's largest East Coast investment to date and is designed to expand secure consignment services, professional vehicle inspections, and climate-controlled storage options for sellers and buyers across the eastern United States.The new Savannah facility adds approximately 85,000 square feet of secure, climate-controlled storage and processing space. This expansion allows BlueCord Lexa Marine to accommodate a growing inventory of consigned assets, including cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy agricultural or industrial equipment. Previously, the company managed West Coast and national consignment operations from its California facilities, utilizing third-party partners for East Coast storage. By establishing a dedicated, company-managed hub in Savannah, the platform can oversee every stage of the consignment process directly, ensuring consistent quality control and faster transaction times."Opening this Savannah hub allows us to bring our complete suite of consignment services directly to East Coast sellers and buyers," said Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations at BlueCord Lexa Marine. "When dealing with high-value assets like cars, boats, and RVs, security and transparency are paramount. Having a physical, company-managed facility in a major East Coast logistics corridor means we can personally inspect, detail, photograph, and store every consigned item. This hands-on approach gives both buyers and sellers absolute confidence in the safety and accuracy of their transactions."To accommodate the wide variety of assets handled by the platform, the Savannah hub is divided into specialized zones. The facility features dedicated bays for automotive detailing, marine vessel preparation, and heavy machinery inspection. Each zone is staffed by technicians who specialize in that specific category of asset. For instance, the marine technicians are trained to evaluate fiberglass hulls, outboard motors, and onboard marine electronics, while the automotive team focuses on engine diagnostics, electrical systems, and safety features. This specialized division of labor ensures that every asset receives the appropriate level of care and expertise during the consignment process.Every item accepted on consignment at the Savannah hub undergoes a comprehensive physical and operational evaluation by the company's dedicated technical team. For automotive and RV assets, this includes verifying the mechanical condition, electrical systems, and overall structural integrity, as well as conducting detailed history checks. For marine vessels, technicians inspect hull integrity, marine electronics, and propulsion systems. This thorough vetting process ensures that all listings on the platform accurately represent the condition of the vehicle or equipment, reducing the likelihood of disputes and facilitating a smoother purchasing experience.Following the inspection, the Savannah team performs professional detailing and a comprehensive multi-angle photo shoot to create high-impact online listings. The facility features a specialized staging area with optimal lighting to capture clear, detailed images of every vehicle and piece of equipment. By presenting consigned assets professionally and distributing the listings across major national and international sales platforms, BlueCord Lexa Marine helps sellers reach a broad audience of motivated buyers, significantly reducing the average time required to secure a sale.Beyond marketing and sales, the Savannah facility serves as a secure storage depot. Consigned items are kept in a climate-controlled, monitored environment that shields them from weather damage, road wear, and unauthorized access while they await a buyer. The company has implemented 24/7 security surveillance and strict access controls at the site. This level of protection is particularly valuable for sellers who want to free up space at their homes or businesses during the consignment process without exposing their valuable assets to the elements or security risks.The expansion also brings a local hiring component to the Savannah area. BlueCord Lexa Marine expects to staff the facility with roughly 20 local roles, including certified automotive and marine technicians, professional photographers, detailing specialists, and logistics coordinators. The company intends to build out the team in phases as consignment volume through the new location grows.For buyers, the local presence of the Savannah hub simplifies the acquisition process. Once a transaction is finalized through the platform's secure payment system, the buyer can arrange to pick up the vehicle directly from the facility or utilize the company's transport services. Every delivery includes a comprehensive on-site walk-through, during which a company representative demonstrates the functionality of all key systems, ensuring the buyer knows exactly what they are receiving before taking ownership."This new hub represents a significant upgrade to our East Coast infrastructure," said Erik Lindgren, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCord Lexa Marine. "Our goal is to make online vehicle and equipment transactions as safe and simple as possible. By establishing a physical footprint in Savannah, we are combining the reach of a national online consignment company with the reliability of local, hands-on service. This is the model that will define the future of secure online vehicle sales."The Savannah logistics hub is fully operational and accepting new consignments immediately. Sellers interested in listing their cars, boats, RVs, trailers, or heavy equipment can contact the Savannah team to schedule an inspection. Buyers can browse the current inventory of consigned vehicles and learn more about the secure transaction process at lexamarine.com.About BlueCord Lexa MarineBlueCord Lexa Marine is a full-service online consignment and secure transaction platform headquartered in Culver City, California, serving buyers and sellers nationwide. The company specializes in the inspection, marketing, secure storage, and transport of cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment, providing a safe and transparent alternative to traditional private sales. More information is available at lexamarine.com.

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