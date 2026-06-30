Latin America Hiring Savings Are Funding More Senior U.S. Teams, Hire With Near Data Shows

Hire With Near finds U.S. companies save $35,000 to $64,000 on average per hire in Latin America.

Analysis of 2,000+ placements finds 84% of Latin American hires were mid-level or senior as U.S. companies reinvest savings into more experienced teams.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire With Near, a nearshore staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire in Latin America across all departments and industries, released an analysis showing that U.S. companies are using the savings from hiring in Latin America to recruit more experienced talent and build larger teams, not simply to cut costs. Across more than 2,000 placements analyzed in the company's 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report, 84% of hires were mid-level or senior, including VP- and C-suite roles.

The finding challenges a common assumption that companies hire abroad mainly for inexpensive, junior or short-term labor. Hire With Near's data shows the opposite. U.S. companies save an average of $35,000 to $64,000 per hire, or 30% to 70% depending on role and seniority, and many reinvest those savings into the kind of experience and headcount they could not justify on a U.S.-only budget.

The savings are consistent across departments, with the largest gaps in revenue and operations roles:

- Business development and sales development representatives: up to 80% per hire

- Executive assistants: up to 78% per hire

- Accountants: up to 71% per hire

- Full-stack software engineers: up to 68% per hire

- Data analysts: up to 66% per hire

For many companies, those savings change what is possible. A business that can fund only one senior role on a domestic budget can often hire that leader plus the team around them when recruiting in Latin America, or move a planned hire up a seniority level. The result is that companies are scaling and adding experienced talent at a pace they could not sustain with U.S.-based hiring alone.

The data reflects that pattern directly. With 84% of placements at the mid-level or senior level, companies are not treating Latin America as a source of low-cost overflow work. They are building core teams there, including leadership.

Speed compounds the effect. Hire With Near's nearshore staffing and recruiting services deliver candidate shortlists in three to five business days, and most companies complete a hire in under three weeks, compared with typical U.S. hiring timelines of 40 to 60 days or more. That allows companies to act on a hiring decision while the budget and the need are still in front of them.

"When companies save 30 to 70 percent per hire in Latin America, they reinvest it into more senior people and bigger teams than they could have built on a U.S.-only budget," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "The savings get the conversation started, but what keeps companies hiring in the region is access to experienced talent and the ability to grow faster than they could with US-based hiring alone."

The findings point to a broader shift in how U.S. companies approach global hiring. Rather than outsourcing individual tasks or contracting short term, companies are building full-time, long-term teams across Latin America, spanning sales, finance, marketing, engineering, data, AI, and operations. Demand for software engineers from the region grew 250% year over year, according to the same report, as companies look to hire experienced technical talent they cannot find or afford domestically.

A full breakdown of how much companies save by hiring in Latin America, including role-by-role salary comparisons, is available at https://www.hirewithnear.com/blog/companies-savings-by-hiring-in-latin-america

The complete 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report is available at https://www.hirewithnear.com/state-of-latam-hiring-report

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies, including Jersey Mike's, Expensify and Deel, use Hire With Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate, a 4.9-star G2 rating, 80% retention rate beyond two years and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, Hire With Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in three to five days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com/

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