Kean University Sets Tuition Rates for 2026-2027

The Kean University Board of Trustees voted on June 22 to set tuition and fees for the 2026-2027 academic year, maintaining the University’s status as the most affordable university in the State of New Jersey.

The Board's action follows last year's vote to extend in-state tuition rates to all undergraduate and graduate students from around the world beginning in Fall 2026.

The annual tuition and fees for full-time, undergraduate students for the next academic year is $16,370.

Tuition and fees for graduate students are calculated on a per-credit basis, with set flat-fee rates also available for students in some programs. The per credit rate for tuition and fees for full-time graduate students is $1,090.

Further information on specific program rates is available on Kean’s website.

The tuition rates will apply to all Kean University campuses, including Kean Jersey City, following the completion of the merger between Kean University and New Jersey City University on July 1, 2026.

Kean has a longstanding commitment to offering its students an accessible, world-class education. This year’s 7% increase reflects higher operating costs of the University.

The Kean University community, including students, were offered the opportunity to comment on the proposed tuition and fees at the University’s Tuition Hearing, held virtually on June 2, 2026.

For more information, visit Kean’s tuition and fees webpage.