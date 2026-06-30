Chairman Smith: Trump Administration Investigation into Shanghai Singham Network Aligns with Committee Oversight of U.S. Nonprofit Sector

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement after reports that a grand jury has begun issuing subpoenas as part of a Trump Administration Department of Justice investigation into Neville Roy Singham, a wealthy American tech mogul who lives in Shanghai and operates a large network of U.S.-based tax-exempt organizations – all of which have been under investigation by the Committee as part of its oversight efforts focused on the U.S. nonprofit sector:

“Individuals and organizations that are outright hostile to the United States, that seek to disrupt our way of life, and who openly align themselves with the Chinese Communist Party to undermine America’s economic and national security interests have no right to the generous tax benefits provided nonprofits in this country,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08). “Shanghai Singham and his network deserve every ounce of scrutiny that can be applied to get to the bottom of their activities here in the U.S. and the dark web of financial ties that fund the type of violence we’ve seen committed – including attacks on local law enforcement, the burning of the American flag, the vandalizing of property, and even the shutting down of airports and bridges in cities like New York and Los Angeles. Our committee’s investigation has shown how his entities are using the tax code to cause chaos here at home. I commend the Trump Administration for following the money to get to the bottom of the CCP’s attempts to disrupt and harm the American people and our public discourse and hold these individuals accountable.”

The actions and financial activities of three Singham organizations – BreakThrough News, Tricontinental, and The People’s Forum – as well as Mr. Singham himself have been under investigation by the Ways and Means Committee for their part in spreading Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda in the United States as well as sowing chaos and violence in cities and local communities across the country. As part of an ongoing, robust Committee oversight of U.S. based nonprofits, the Ways and Means Committee has demanded these CCP-linked organizations provide documentation related to their activities and financing streams. The Committee has also assured the organizations that should they fail to comply with the Committee’s oversight requests, they may be subject to Congressional subpoenas.

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