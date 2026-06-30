From Foster Care to Advocacy: Kean Sociology Graduate Helps Reshape New Jersey’s Child Welfare System

Dashaan Jennings ’14 knows firsthand the challenges facing young people in the foster care system and today, he’s working to eliminate them.

Jennings grew up in foster homes in Newark and aged out of the system while studying at Kean University. During the academic year, he relied on state and federal financial aid for housing and food. During breaks, he experienced periods of homelessness and housing instability, often sleeping in parks, public spaces, at the homes of friends or wherever he could find temporary shelter.

Despite those obstacles, Jennings persevered, drawing on both his own resilience and support from the Kean community. Several professors recognized his circumstances during school breaks and helped connect him with safe housing, clothing and basic necessities.

“Their compassion and support helped me persevere through significant hardship and continue pursuing my education despite the challenges of homelessness,” said Jennings, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration and wants to model the value of education for his two children. “That demonstrates the critical role that caring adults and community support can play in the lives of young people transitioning from foster care.”

Jennings also credits Kean faculty with challenging him academically, recalling both encouragement and tough lessons along the way, including one professor who failed him in an English course.

“That F shaped me,” he said. “I thought the professor was telling me ‘You're better than this.’”

Though he struggled to concentrate early on, he earned his B.A. in sociology, an experience that helped shape his path forward.

“This work found me,” he said. “I went through something and I wanted to use my experience to help people and advocate for them.”

Today, Jennings serves as North Jersey regional coordinator of Powerful Families, Powerful Communities NJ (PFPC), a public-private partnership that brings people with lived experience into shaping policies for New Jersey’s Division of Children and Families (DCF), the agency overseeing the foster care system.

In his role, Jennings works to keep families together by helping them navigate challenges such as poverty and substance abuse with support from community organizations. He also

educates community members, including neighbors, police officers, teachers and judges, on the difference between poverty and neglect, encouraging support over intervention.

“I’m helping New Jersey to convert from mandated reporting to mandated supporting,” said Jennings, who was featured in the DCF’s 2024 documentary, “Truth to Transformation.”

Beyond PFPC, Jennings has expanded his impact through multiple initiatives. He founded Str8Up Employment Services, a nonprofit that helps individuals overcome employment barriers often associated with foster care, homelessness or incarceration, such as lacking identification documents, and connects them with job opportunities.

“What makes Dashaan stand out is his genuine commitment to the people he works with,” said Jalyn Clair, one of Jennings’ clients. “He’s not just helping you find a job; he’s helping you move forward with confidence, purpose and a real sense of direction.”

Jennings also teaches DCF staff through the Institute for Families at the Rutgers University School of Social Work, helping them support young people transitioning out of foster care. He works with the Newark Community Street Team to reduce gang violence and speaks across New Jersey on issues including teen homelessness.

“Dashaan has been an instrumental voice in several facets of child welfare transformation here in New Jersey, centering complex and conceptual systems transformation on the real experiences of people involved with our system,” said Christine Norbut Beyer, DCF Commissioner. “When I first met Dashaan, he was distrustful of the system, and he has since grown into an important sounding board and advocate, while still holding us accountable to our intentions and aspirations for youth and families. His energy, enthusiasm, and resilience are inspirational, and I’m proud to call him a friend and colleague.”

Today, Jennings hopes his story will inspire students facing similar challenges to seek support and recognize their potential.

“You don't go through things, you grow through things,” he said. “Have a clear picture of what you want your future to be and believe that your challenges equip you to excel.”