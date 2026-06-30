Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Honors Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, for Advancing Sikh Education, Research & Leadership

Recognition Highlights Commitment to Advancing Sikh Education, Heritage Preservation, Leadership Development, and International Academic Collaboration

PATNA SAHIB, BIHAR, INDIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, one of the five Takhats of Sikhism and the sacred birthplace of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, honored Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD , a United States-based educator, researcher, and institutional leader, in recognition of his contributions to Sikh education, academic leadership, research, and community development.The recognition ceremony took place at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in the presence of distinguished members of the Takhat management and religious leadership, reflecting the institution's continued commitment to encouraging educational excellence and service to the Sikh Panth.Among those present during the ceremony were Sardar Jagjot Singh Sohi, President of the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Management Committee; Sardar Harjit Singh, Manager; Giani Charanjeet Singh Ji, Hazuri Kathawachak; and Sardar Sukhdeep Singh, Conservation Sewadar, who is actively involved in the preservation of historic Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and rare Sikh manuscripts through the Takhat's manuscript conservation laboratory.Dr. Satpreet Singh expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized that the honor represents not an individual achievement but a shared commitment to serving the Sikh Panth through education, research, heritage preservation, and community development."Receiving this honor at the birthplace of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj is a profound blessing and a humbling responsibility," said Dr. Satpreet Singh. "This recognition strengthens my commitment to advancing Sikh education, preserving our historical heritage, promoting ethical leadership, and creating opportunities for future generations. The true purpose of education is not merely the acquisition of knowledge but the development of character, service, and responsibility toward humanity."During his visit, Dr. Satpreet Singh also toured the manuscript conservation laboratory at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, where he observed ongoing efforts to preserve historic Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and priceless Sikh manuscripts. He commended the Takhat Management Committee and the dedicated conservation team for their visionary work in safeguarding Sikh literary and religious heritage through professional conservation practices.Dr. Satpreet Singh noted that preserving original Sikh manuscripts is an essential investment in the future of Sikh scholarship, historical research, and cultural preservation. He emphasized that combining traditional religious stewardship with modern conservation methods can help ensure that these invaluable treasures remain available for future generations.The recognition also reflects Dr. Satpreet Singh's ongoing efforts to strengthen educational opportunities through the University of Khalsa , a higher education institution being established in the United States, and the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association , an organization dedicated to advancing educational excellence, leadership development, scholarly research, institutional collaboration, and preservation of Sikh heritage.Among the long-term educational initiatives currently under development is the proposed Sikh Education School Board, a collaborative vision intended to encourage educational excellence, strengthen Sikh educational institutions, support teacher development, promote curriculum innovation, encourage youth leadership, and foster global academic collaboration while respecting institutional diversity and local autonomy.Dr. Satpreet Singh emphasized that the future of Sikh education depends upon cooperation among Takhats, Gurdwaras, educational institutions, scholars, researchers, professionals, volunteers, and community organizations throughout the world."No single institution can accomplish these objectives alone. Through collaboration, shared knowledge, and collective leadership inspired by the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, we can strengthen Sikh education, preserve our heritage, empower future generations, and contribute meaningfully to society."Throughout his visit to Patna Sahib, Dr. Satpreet Singh participated in discussions concerning Sikh education, leadership development, heritage preservation, and future opportunities for international collaboration among educational institutions and religious organizations dedicated to serving the Sikh Panth.The visit further highlighted the growing importance of global partnerships focused on preserving Sikh history, expanding educational opportunities, encouraging scholarly research, and developing future leaders committed to the principles of equality, service, justice, and Sarbat da Bhala.As Sikh communities continue to expand across the world, collaborative educational initiatives remain increasingly important in strengthening cultural identity, preserving historical knowledge, and preparing future generations to serve both the Sikh Panth and society through education, research, innovation, and humanitarian service.About Dr. Satpreet SinghDr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, is a United States-based educator, researcher, author, and institutional leader. His work focuses on leadership, higher education, organizational development, public policy, research, Sikh education, and community development. He serves as President of the University of Khalsa and Founder and Director of the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association.About the University of KhalsaThe University of Khalsa is an emerging institution of higher education dedicated to academic excellence, ethical leadership, innovation, research, and global service inspired by the universal teachings of the Sikh Gurus. The University seeks to integrate modern academic disciplines with Sikh values to prepare principled leaders committed to serving society.About the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and AssociationThe Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association promotes educational excellence, research, institutional collaboration, leadership development, and preservation of Sikh heritage through partnerships with educators, institutions, researchers, professionals, and community organizations worldwide.Media ContactOffice of Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhDWebsite: satpreetsingh.orgUniversity of Khalsa: universityofkhalsa.orgSikh Institute of Higher Education and Association: sikhhe.orgArdass Corporation: ardassinc.com

Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Honors Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD | Sanman

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