THE YORKTOWNE HOTEL, TAPESTRY COLLECTION BY HILTON INDUCTED INTO HISTORIC HOTELS OF AMERICA®

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA, is pleased to announce it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States.The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.“Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct The Yorktowne Hotel, a Renaissance Revival hotel built in 1925,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We commend The Yorktowne Hotel, York County Industrial Development Authority, and leadership team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination.” The Yorktowne Hotel is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection and is managed by GF Hotels & Resorts, which also operates the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza in Ohio, inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 1991.To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.“It is an honor to serve as General Manager of the Yorktowne Hotel as the newly inducted member of the Historic Hotels of America,” said David Melugin, General Manager. “We look forward to developing our relationship with this prestigious organization over the coming months and years.”The Yorktowne Hotel is rich in history and architectural integrity. The hotel opened in 1925 as a community-funded project designed in the Renaissance Revival style. It quickly became the city’s “Cornerstone” and a central hub for events, business, and notable guests like Frank Sinatra and Eleanor Roosevelt. After decades of prominence, the hotel closed in 2016 and was extensively restored by local authorities. It reopened on January 31, 2023 as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, blending its historic architecture with modern amenities such as the new Graham Rooftop Lounge, while preserving its role as a key landmark in York.About Historic Hotels of AmericaHistoric Hotels of Americais the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States of America. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was chartered by U.S. Congress in 1949 and is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is leading the movement to save places where our history happened. To be nominated and selected for membership in this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historical significance. Of the more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 44 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, all historic hotels faithfully preserve their sense of authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org.MEDIA CONTACT: Katherine OrrHistoric Hotels of AmericaDirector, Marketing Strategy & CommunicationsTel: +1 202 772 8337KOrr@HistoricHotels.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.