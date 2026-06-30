Entrepreneur, author, and business strategist shares why true success is measured by the life you're able to build and the legacy you choose to live.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O'Brien, today announced the release of a thought-provoking new episode featuring Kelly Roach, entrepreneur, bestselling author, founder and CEO of Kelly Roach International, and one of today's leading voices on ethical sales, leadership, and sustainable business growth.In this inspiring conversation, Kelly challenges one of the most deeply rooted beliefs in entrepreneurship: that extraordinary success requires extraordinary sacrifice. The episode, titled "The Sacred Art of Selling: Building Success Without Sacrificing What Matters Most," explores how leaders can build thriving businesses while remaining committed to their faith, family, health, and personal fulfillment.Having helped more than 100,000 entrepreneurs build profitable businesses, Kelly brings a perspective shaped by both corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. As a former Fortune 500 executive who built her first company to eight figures, she shares why leadership begins with self-awareness, why sales should be viewed as an act of service, and how sustainable success is built through integrity rather than hustle alone.What makes this episode especially compelling is Kelly's willingness to challenge the traditional definition of achievement. Rather than measuring success by revenue, titles, or recognition, she encourages leaders to ask a different question: What kind of life is your success creating?"Success is living your legacy while you're alive."— Kelly RoachThroughout the conversation, Kelly explores why so many entrepreneurs reach impressive milestones only to discover they still feel disconnected from the lives they hoped to create. She discusses the hidden costs of burnout, the importance of defining success on your own terms, and why building a business should ultimately create more freedom—not less.As artificial intelligence continues transforming the way businesses operate, Kelly also offers a timely perspective on what technology can never replace. She explains why relationship capital, authentic leadership, and human connection are becoming increasingly valuable in a world driven by automation."AI is not your advantage. Your voice, your relationships, and your story are."— Kelly RoachThe conversation also explores Kelly's approach to building self-led teams, overcoming limiting beliefs around sales, and creating businesses that support both personal and professional fulfillment. She shares how homeschooling her daughter became one of the greatest rewards of building a successful company and why investing in the next generation has become central to her definition of legacy."Sales, when it's done right, is service. And it's sacred."— Kelly RoachThis episode will resonate with entrepreneurs, executives, founders, and leaders who want to grow without sacrificing the people and priorities that matter most. It is a conversation about leadership, purpose, integrity, and redefining success in a way that creates lasting impact both inside and outside the workplace.For listeners navigating business growth, leadership challenges, work-life integration, or the evolving role of AI in business, Kelly offers practical wisdom and a compelling reminder that true success isn't about building a bigger business—it's about building a better life.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with more than 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

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