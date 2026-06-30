For Immediate Release: NC Office of State Fire Marshal and UNC Burn Center Premiere Powerful Sparkler Safety Documentary Ahead of Fourth of July



CARY, N.C. – As North Carolinians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the NC Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals are urging families to rethink the use of sparklers after premiering a powerful new documentary that tells the remarkable story of sparkler injury survivor Ginger Peters.

The documentary debuted today during a special Save-A-Life recognition event at Cary Fire Station #9, where first responders, firefighters, EMS professionals, physicians, nurses, burn care specialists, and community members who helped save Ginger's life were recognized for their extraordinary teamwork and dedication.

The film follows Ginger's journey from a devastating sparkler outburst through months of treatment and recovery, while highlighting the extraordinary chain of survival that made her recovery possible. Through interviews with Ginger, her family, first responders, and medical professionals, the documentary also explores the hidden dangers of sparklers and the science behind why these popular Fourth of July items can cause life-altering injuries in seconds. Sparklers burn at temperatures exceeding 2,000 degrees—hot enough to melt some metals—and can cause catastrophic burns almost instantly.

"Too many people believe sparklers are harmless because they're sold in stores and are often handed to children," said State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor. "The reality is they are extremely dangerous and can change a family's life forever. Ginger's story is a powerful reminder that no celebration is worth a lifetime of pain. We encourage everyone to attend a professional fireworks display and leave fireworks, including sparklers, to the professionals."

According to national fire safety data, thousands of people are treated in emergency departments each year for fireworks-related injuries, with sparklers accounting for a significant number of injuries to young children.

During the event, Ginger shared her personal story of survival and encouraged families to make safer choices this Fourth of July. "If sharing my story prevents even one child or one family from experiencing what I went through, then it's worth it," said Peters. "People don't realize how dangerous sparklers really are until it's too late."

The NC Office of State Fire Marshal is asking news organizations across North Carolina to help spread this life-saving message by sharing Ginger's story and educating viewers, listeners, and readers about the serious dangers associated with sparklers and consumer fireworks. With Independence Day celebrations just days away and much of North Carolina continuing to experience dry conditions, public education has never been more important.

The sparkler safety documentary is now available for viewing and sharing on the NC Office of State Fire Marshal website (ncosfm.gov) , the OSFM’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7R4wuklG14), and through our official social media platforms. Media outlets are encouraged to use the video in their holiday safety coverage and help amplify this important message to audiences across North Carolina.

Sparkler Safety Tips:

• Never allow young children to handle sparklers.

• Remember that sparklers burn at temperatures above 2,000 degrees.

• Never hold a child while using a sparkler.

• Keep a safe distance from anyone using fireworks.

• Have a bucket of water or hose nearby to properly dispose of used sparklers.

• The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending a professionally conducted public display.

As North Carolina enters one of the busiest fire and injury weekends of the year, the NC Office of State Fire Marshal encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly and reminds families that the safest Fourth of July is one where everyone returns home unharmed. By sharing Ginger Peters' story, together we can help prevent another family from experiencing a life-changing tragedy.