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Water Chestnut Pull- Massaqua Lake (Nassau County)

Water Chestnut Pull- Massaqua Lake

DATE: 7/1/26 

START TIME: 9:30 am 

REGION: Nassau County – DEC Region 1 

END TIME: 12:30 pm 

LOCATION: Massaqua Lake, Ocean Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758

REGISTRATION LINK: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0uOFzDb19nmzErYfvejaBU3bwpvPPZyhI6hrNYwNSUvcPUw/viewform

Looking for a fun way to spend a summer day on the water while helping the environment? Join the DEC and LIISMA for a Water Chestnut Pull at Massapequa Lake or Mill Pond! Whether you want to paddle out in a kayak or wade right in, every volunteer makes a difference. Let’s work together to keep our local waters beautiful and thriving for fishing, kayaking, and wildlife.

Note: Kayaks and waders are provided for those who need them! Registration is required.

Fill out the volunteer form and reach out to [email protected] for more information.

This is one of many water chestnut pulls going on in the month of July in Nassau County! Pulls take place at both Massaqua Lake, Ocean Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 and Mill Pond Preserve, 2935 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, NY 11793 on July 1, 3, 6, 10, 14, and 17. 

 

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Water Chestnut Pull- Massaqua Lake (Nassau County)

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