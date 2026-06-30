“DEC Does What?!” Podcast Episode 37: New York Helps Local Communities Get Climate Smart—One Municipality at a Time

Nearly 18 Million New Yorkers Live in a Climate Smart Community

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today released the latest episode of “DEC Does What?!”, a podcast that features conversations with DEC experts about the agency’s wide-ranging efforts to protect New Yorkers and the environment. Episode 37 explores New York State’s Climate Smart Communities certification and grant program which helps encourage climate action on the municipal level.

In this episode, hosts DEC Chief of Staff and Deputy Commissioner for Equity and Justice Adriana Espinoza and Region 4 Director Sean Mahar talk with Dazzle Ekblad and Myra Fedyniak, Climate Policy Analysts with DEC’s Office of Climate Change, who help administer New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program. Listeners will learn how New York State engages with local governments to support climate action through grant funding and guidance from regional coordinators, how funds are supporting installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and how the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and the Environmental Bond Act help support local climate mitigation and adaptation projects in communities across the state.

All episodes of “DEC Does What?!” are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

For more information on "DEC Does What?!," visit DEC's Podcast webpage.