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DEC Announces Temporary Closure of Interior Roads at Hickok Brook Multiple Use Area in Sullivan County

Gordon Pond and Campsites Remain Closed During Dam Repair Project

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the temporary closure of all recreational access roads within the Hickok Brook Multiple Use Area in the Town of Highland, Sullivan County. Earlier this year, DEC announced the closure of Gordon Pond and its surrounding campsites due to necessary safety repairs to the Gordon Dam. To protect the public, the roads will remain closed for the duration of the construction project.   

The construction area is delineated with DEC signage. Non-motorized access is permitted outside of the construction area. Visitors can use the parking area on Barker Road. Nearby alternative locations for outdoor recreation include Mongaup Valley Wildlife Management Area, Huckleberry Ridge State Forest, Neversink River Unique Area, and Wolf Brook Multiple Use Area

DEC will announce the reopening of roads and Gordon Pond upon completion of construction. Contact DEC’s Region 3 New Paltz office at (845) 256-3074 for more information, or visit DEC’s website.  

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DEC Announces Temporary Closure of Interior Roads at Hickok Brook Multiple Use Area in Sullivan County

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