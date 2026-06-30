County Executive Adam Bello Announces Extended Swimming And Spray Park Hours At Ontario Beach Park

June 30th, 2026

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In response to forecasted excessive heat, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced extended operating hours at Ontario Beach Park to provide residents with additional opportunities to stay cool and safe.

On Tuesday, June 30, Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, the following facilities will have extended hours:

Ontario Beach Park swimming – 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.*

Spray park at Ontario Beach Park – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

*Swimming at Ontario Beach Park will be determined on a day-by-day basis in consultation with the Monroe County Department of Public Health and water quality testing.

The extended hours are part of Monroe County's efforts to help residents safely navigate the extreme temperatures expected over the coming days.

"Periods of excessive heat can pose serious health risks, especially for young children, older adults and those with underlying health conditions," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "By extending hours at our beach and spray park, we're making it easier for families to find relief from the heat and enjoy these public spaces safely. I encourage everyone to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and check in on neighbors who may need assistance."

Additionally, County Executive Bello reminds residents to: