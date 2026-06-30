Sri Lanka Resorts sector of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Multiple Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2026

Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The voices of travellers around the world have once again recognised Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts portfolio for delivering exceptional hospitality, with multiple properties earning TripadvisorTravelers' ChoiceAwards 2026 and ranking among the top 10% of listings globally.The award-winning properties include:• Cinnamon Bey Beruwala• Cinnamon Lodge Habarana• Cinnamon Wild Yala• Habarana Village by Cinnamon• Trinco Blu by Cinnamon• Cinnamon Citadel Kandy• Hikka Tranz by CinnamonTripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor, recognizing hospitality businesses that consistently receive outstanding traveller reviews and ratings over a 12-month period.As the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine guest feedback and first-hand experiences, making them one of the industry's most respected benchmarks of service excellence.Commenting on the achievement, Johan Aschan, Area Vice President – Sri Lanka Resorts, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, said:"Being recognised in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards is particularly meaningful because it reflects the experiences and feedback shared by our guests. Every review reflects a memorable experience created by our teams, whose passion and genuine care define the Cinnamon experience every day, across all our resorts. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our guests for choosing to stay with us and for taking the time to share their experiences, and to our colleagues whose unwavering commitment has made this achievement possible. We are truly honoured to be among travellers' favourites and remain committed to creating authentic, memorable stays that showcase the very best of Sri Lankan hospitality.""Congratulations to Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' Sri Lanka Resorts sector on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2026," said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond."The Sri Lankan resorts portfolio of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts spans the island's most sought-after beach, wildlife and cultural destinations, the collection includes Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon. Each resort offers distinctive experiences rooted in authentic Sri Lankan hospitality, thoughtful service and a deep connection to its destination.Further strengthening its global presence, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts recently became the first Sri Lankan hospitality chain to join the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, through Cinnamon DISCOVERY . This milestone provides guests with access to a world of rewards, recognition and exclusive experiences across GHA's international network, while connecting global travellers to Cinnamon's distinctive collection of hotels and resorts in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

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