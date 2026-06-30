Scalise: Republicans Fighting for Working Families While Democrats Drift Toward Socialism

Click here or the image above to view Leader Scalise's full remarks.

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) to highlight House Republicans' work to put more money back into the pockets of working families, strengthen America's national defense, protect children online, and celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary. Leader Scalise also warned that the Democrat Party is increasingly embracing a socialist agenda that is out of step with the American people.



Highlights from Leader Scalise's remarks:

On Republicans voting for working families, while Democrats vote for fraudsters:

“I want to applaud Congresswoman Van Duyne for the hard work she did on the Ways and Means Committee and 11 different committees to bring the Working Families Tax Cut to life, to law. A year ago, July 4th, all of us were on the White House lawn standing with President Trump to celebrate the signing of what's going to turn out to be one of the most historic bills we've seen in our lifetime, a bill that is ushering in more opportunity for families, more wage growth for families. You're talking about— Congresswoman Van Duyne mentioned it, what's happening right now. About 30 million Americans have taken advantage of no tax on tips and no tax on overtime. That's more money in their pockets today that they didn't have a year ago because of that legislation.

“Keep in mind: Every single Democrat voted against that bill. They voted against it because they want Washington to have more of your money. They want to control and have more power here. And to do what with it? To use it for fraud.

“We've seen it in states like Minnesota, 'learing centers' that we exposed because of the provisions, the anti-fraud provisions of that bill that we passed a year ago. None of that would have been exposed if we didn't have that legislation in place that every Democrat voted against. So again, eliminating fraud in states like Minnesota so that working families, you know, a single mom working three jobs can have more money in her pocket. That's what the Working Families Tax Cut represented. We're going to bring a bill later this week to reflect on and celebrate the wins for American families that that bill reflected.”

On protecting kids and empowering parents:

“We're going to be dealing with a number of other things too. We've got the National Defense Authorization Act, a really important bill to set the priorities for our nation's defense. So of course, there are always a lot of amendments on that bill, but ultimately its final passage to make sure that we continue to reprioritize our men and women in uniform, give them the tools that they need to be successful, and continue rebuilding our nation's defense, something that President Trump made a hallmark of this presidency.

“We're also bringing the bill to address the state and foreign operations budget. [Congressman] Mario Diaz-Balart's appropriations bill, it's another item on the agenda this week.

"Last night, we passed a major bill to protect children online, the Kids Act. Huge bipartisan victory. I know they're not common around this place, but it happened last night. Where Chairman Guthrie and the Energy and Commerce Committee worked for months to put together legislation to protect children online. You can see what that bill did to help protect children from pornography and other things that we've been trying to accomplish and were able to do. That bill is now going to go over to the Senate.

“In addition to making sure our nation's defense is prioritized, we're also adding the SAVE America Act to the NDAA. So again, really, really important week. We're having other meetings on things like Reconciliation 3.0.”

On celebrating America's founding and rejecting socialism:

“When you think about all of this and we reflect on what's coming up this weekend, celebrating our nation's 250th birthday, it's going to be a great day. You see this, this great fair on the mall with, you know, every state that wants to participate, being able to show off what's great about their states and what's great about our country. I come from the great state of Louisiana, where we celebrate the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 that doubled the size of our nation and what it also allowed us to do in terms of gaining access to the Mississippi River so we could become a nation that exported our goods to the world. By the way, for the bargain price of $15 million, we doubled the size of the country. It was a pretty darn good real estate deal. And then you think of all of the other things that our state and every state contributes to the greatness of this country.

"At a time when the Democrats are in a fight to go to the Bolshevik Revolution and see who can tear down America more, most Americans are celebrating what's great about this country. We are celebrating what's great about this country. Let the Democrat Party try to have a fight over seeing which candidate they can come up with that hates this country the most. It's disgusting to watch on their side. But that's their problem that they're going to have to contend with. And they have not— they can't confront the evils of some of the people that they're nominating.”

On Republicans ushering in a Golden Age for America:

“This is a country that's actually experiencing a golden age again. I mean, gas prices are down 50 cents from where they were just a few weeks ago and continuing to go down. Affordability is back again. And Democrats are upset about that. Because they wanted it as a talking point for November. But it shows you once again why this is going to be a contrast election in November. Common sense conservatives against far-left communist Marxist socialists in November.

“Which direction of the country do the American people want to go? Do they want to keep experiencing this golden age that President Trump and Republicans are ushering in, or do they want to go back to the Bolshevik Revolution, which has failed every country it's tried? This is not the country we're going to try socialism. We will reject it. The voters will reject it in November.”

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