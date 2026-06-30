BlueCord Lexa Marine Expands West Coast Catalog with 900 New Consigned Vehicles and Equipment

A selection of some of the new inventory items we are proud of. One of the new Boats in our inventory

BlueCord Lexa Marine expands its West Coast inventory with 900 newly consigned cars, boats, RVs, trailers, and heavy equipment

Vetting and adding 900 consigned units to our West Coast catalog provides buyers with a secure and diverse selection of high-quality vehicles and equipment.” — Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCord Lexa Marine has expanded its West Coast product catalog with a comprehensive new range of consigned vehicles and heavy equipment, adding approximately 900 new units across several high-demand categories. The expansion significantly broadens the selection available to both recreational and commercial buyers in the region and is part of the company's wider effort to serve West Coast vehicle and machinery demand through its newly opened California logistics hub.The inventory expansion focuses on key categories where buyers have requested a wider selection of options, including pre-owned automobiles, center-console and cabin cruiser boats, recreational vehicles, utility trailers, and agricultural machinery. By adding these 900 consigned units, BlueCord Lexa Marine aims to provide a diverse and secure marketplace for buyers looking for high-quality, pre-inspected assets. Every new addition has undergone the company's rigorous multi-point physical and mechanical evaluation, ensuring that all listings are backed by an accurate and transparent condition report."Our West Coast buyers have been asking for a broader selection of specialized vehicles and heavy machinery, and we have responded by adding 900 new consigned units to our inventory," said Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations at BlueCord Lexa Marine. "This expansion is not just about increasing the number of listings; it is about providing high-quality, vetted options that buyers can purchase with confidence. We analyzed regional sales trends and buyer inquiries from the West Coast over the past year to determine which categories needed the most attention, ensuring that our new inventory aligns perfectly with the actual needs of West Coast buyers."To maximize the appeal and value of these newly consigned assets, every vehicle and piece of equipment undergoes a professional detailing and cosmetic staging process at the California facility before being listed. The detailing team utilizes specialized equipment and premium products to clean every interior and exterior surface, polish paintwork, and restore gel coats on marine vessels. This comprehensive preparation ensures that the assets are presented in their best possible condition during the multi-angle photo shoot, helping sellers attract higher offers and secure a faster sale.Furthermore, the expansion of the catalog comes at a time of growing demand for secure alternatives to traditional online classified sites. Private-party transactions on unvetted platforms often expose buyers and sellers to fraud, payment disputes, and safety risks. BlueCord Lexa Marine's structured consignment model solves these issues by handling all inspections, secure payments, title transfers, and transport logistics. This end-to-end service provides a professional, dealership-grade experience for pre-owned vehicle transactions, making it easier and safer for customers to buy and sell high-value assets online.Among the new additions are late-model SUVs, premium travel trailers and fifth wheels, popular center-console fishing boats, enclosed car haulers, and compact tractors. By stocking and managing these consigned assets locally at the new California facility, BlueCord Lexa Marine can facilitate rapid inspections, coordinate local transport, and streamline the transfer of ownership for West Coast buyers, significantly reducing the time required to complete a transaction.For individual buyers, the expanded catalog makes it easier to buy an RV online or source a reliable boat. The platform features detailed specifications, history reports, and photo galleries for every listing. The customer support team is available to assist with registration, answer questions, and guide buyers through the payment and title transfer steps.Commercial customers, including agricultural operators, landscape contractors, and local businesses, will benefit from the increased availability of utility trailers and heavy equipment. Having access to a broader range of pre-inspected machinery from a single secure platform simplifies the procurement process and helps businesses acquire necessary assets without the risks typically associated with private-party transactions. The company's regional distribution model and 500-mile free transport program ensure that these commercial buyers can receive their equipment quickly and cost-effectively, minimizing operational downtime.The inventory expansion is a key component of BlueCord Lexa Marine's growth strategy on the West Coast, which also includes the opening of the California logistics hub and the extension of its 500-mile free transport program. By combining a larger selection of consigned assets with secure transaction processing, professional inspections, and free regional shipping, the company is positioning itself as a premier partner for the West Coast vehicle and equipment buyer."We are committed to providing the safest and most reliable platform for online vehicle transactions, and that starts with having a diverse and high-quality inventory," said Erik Lindgren, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCord Lexa Marine. "This inventory expansion represents a significant milestone for our company and reflects our confidence in the West Coast market. We will continue to attract high-quality consignments and expand our offerings, ensuring that our consignment inventory remains the most trusted and comprehensive resource for buyers and sellers alike."The company plans to introduce additional consignment categories later this year, with a focus on commercial transport vehicles and specialized marine vessels. This ongoing expansion will help the company meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base and continue to provide a secure, professional alternative to traditional private sales.The new consigned inventory is available now for purchase. Buyers can browse the updated catalog, review detailed inspection reports, and consign your vehicle at lexamarine.com, with eligible West Coast purchases automatically processed through the new California logistics hub for rapid delivery.About BlueCord Lexa MarineBlueCord Lexa Marine is a full-service online consignment and secure transaction platform headquartered in Culver City, California, serving buyers and sellers nationwide. The company specializes in the inspection, marketing, secure storage, and transport of cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment, providing a safe and transparent alternative to traditional private sales. More information is available at lexamarine.com.

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