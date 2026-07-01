Quorum Cyber Appoints Cyber Security Industry Veteran Kevin Hanes as New CEO

Cyber security veteran Kevin Hanes appointed CEO of Quorum Cyber

Operational leader kick-starts next phase of growth for Microsoft-first cyber security company

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber , an award-winning Microsoft-first cyber security services provider, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hanes as its new CEO to drive the next stage of global expansion.As a seasoned cyber security executive, growth leader, and recognised innovator with a proven track record of scaling high-performance teams, Hanes has led both Reveal Security and Cybrary as CEO, served as COO of Secureworks for eight years[KH1.1] – where he built the firm's EMEA presence and Romania operations from scratch – and as Executive Director at Dell Technologies. His extensive leadership qualities, experience, and vision are ideally suited to delivering long-term, sustainable, enterprise value-creation at Quorum Cyber.Hanes is passionate about collaborating closely with customers and supporting them to solve their biggest cyber security problems, fighting bullies, and helping good people win. His focus will be on protecting as many organisations as possible, achieving operational excellence, and building momentum to scale and optimise the business.With over 25 years of executive experience in the cyber security industry, Hanes’ unsurpassed track record underscores Quorum Cyber’s ambitious international expansion plans, and its strategy to serve the Microsoft ecosystem worldwide.“With growing AI risks in cyber security, enterprises and organisations need access to Quorum Cyber’s solutions more than ever. Kevin Hanes has the experience, expertise, and vision required to lead the company to the next chapter in its growth journey and I’m confident that he’ll transform Quorum Cyber into a global Microsoft-first cyber security powerhouse,” says Darren Battistoni, Chairman of the Board of Quorum Cyber and Managing Director of Eterna Growth Partners.“I’m excited and honoured to be joining Quorum Cyber at a time when cyber security is undergoing massive changes at a rapid pace,” says CEO Kevin Hanes. “This is an excellent time for us to capitalise on, and harness, AI-powered technology, and fuse it together with human experience and touch at the right points to keep our customers safe around the clock and defending at machine-speed.”Last week, Quorum Cyber achieved a place on the inaugural 2026 edition of The Sunday Times Scotland Fast 50, a prestigious annual list of Scotland’s fastest-growing businesses. Among its many other accolades are the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year at the Globee Awards 2026, ScotlandIS Digital Technology Business of the Year for 2026, and Cybersecurity Company of the Year at the 2025 Scottish Cyber Awards.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cyber security company helping organisations defend against an increasingly complex digital landscape, including the opportunities and risks created by AI. With customers across North America, the UK, and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Its mission is to help good people win by providing clarity and confidence in moments of cyber risk. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com

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