Napa Valley Museum Announces Victoria Wyeth Weekend at The MAC and Friday Night Films at NVMY

Victoria Wyeth appears August 7-9 in St. Helena, Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents "Roman Holiday" on August 14

Art can often feel unapproachable, but it doesn’t have to be.” — Victoria Wyeth

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Valley Museum two upcoming programs across its St. Helena and Yountville locations, offering visitors opportunities to experience American art, family legacy, film, and classic Hollywood cinema in Napa Valley.At Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture, known as The MAC, Victoria Wyeth Weekend will take place August 7 through 9, 2026, in conjunction with "The Wyeths: Three Generations | Works from the Bank of America Collection" and the companion exhibition "My Andy: Photographs by Victoria Wyeth". The weekend marks a rare West Coast appearance by Victoria Wyeth, photographer, author, educator, and the only granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth.At Napa Valley Museum Yountville, known as NVMY, the Friday Night Film Series will continue August 14, 2026, with a screening of the restored Hollywood classic "Roman Holiday", starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.Together, the programs reflect Napa Valley Museum’s growing calendar of cultural experiences across its two locations.Wyeth Weekend at The MACVictoria Wyeth Weekend offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience the work and legacy of N.C. Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth through the perspective of someone with a direct personal connection to the family.The weekend begins Friday, August 7, at 5:00 p.m. with a Master Class and after-hours wine reception at The MAC, featuring wines by Domaine Carneros. The evening will begin with a tour through "My Andy: Photographs by Victoria Wyeth", which features candid family photographs of Andrew Wyeth, Betsy Wyeth, and other family members, along with images connected to locations that inspired some of the Wyeth family’s best-known works.Wyeth will then lead a Master Class exploring artistic techniques, historical context, and personal family stories surrounding works by the Wyeth family of artists. The program will also include discussion of paintings not featured in the exhibition, including Andrew Wyeth’s Christina’s World and Master Bedroom. Guests may request discussion of specific paintings with advance notice.Tickets for the August 7 Master Class and wine reception include admission to "The Wyeths: Three Generations" exhibition. General admission is $100, and member tickets are $75.Docent tours with Victoria Wyeth will take place Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. During the tours, Wyeth will offer insight into individual works in "The Wyeths: Three Generations | Works from the Bank of America Collection", as well as her companion exhibition "My Andy".Tour tickets include exhibition admission. General admission is $65, and member tickets are $40. Members may purchase one additional guest ticket at the member price, excluding NVMY-only Legacy memberships.Victoria Browning Wyeth is a speaker, writer, curator, and educator focused on the Wyeth family’s multi-generational creative legacy. Through extensive interviews with Andrew Wyeth and many of his subjects, she developed unique insight into the work of Andrew Wyeth, N.C. Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth.Attendance for all Victoria Wyeth Weekend programs is limited. Additional information and tickets are available here "The Wyeths: Three Generations | Works from the Bank of America Collection" is on view at The MAC through September 13, 2026, together with "My Andy: Photographs by Victoria Wyeth".Friday Night Film Series at NVMYNapa Valley Museum Yountville’s Friday Night Films Series will continue Friday, August 14, 2026, with a screening of "Roman Holiday", starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck and directed by William Wyler.Presented in a 4K restoration, the Academy Award-winning 1953 film follows a young princess who escapes the constraints of royal life to explore Rome on her own, where she meets an American journalist and finds herself caught between duty and romance. Featuring Hepburn’s Oscar-winning performance, a screenplay by Dalton Trumbo, and Edith Head’s Oscar-winning costumes, Roman Holiday remains one of the enduring romantic comedies of Hollywood’s Golden Age.Guests are invited to arrive early to view "Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic", browse the Museum Store, and purchase snacks and beverages benefiting the Museum before the screening. Exhibition admission is included with the film ticket.Friday Night Film Series at NVMY presents "Roman Holiday"Date: Friday, August 14, 2026Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.Film Begins: 6:30 p.m.Runtime: 118 minutesLocation: Napa Valley Museum Yountville, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, CA 94599Tickets: $25 general admission, $15 kids ages 5 to 17Rating: Suitable for all ages, unratedCapacity is limited, and advance reservations are recommended. Tickets and full series information are available here Current Exhibitions at Napa Valley Museum YountvilleAt Napa Valley Museum Yountville, "Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic" is on view through October 25, 2026. Presented from The Walt Disney Family Museum, the exhibition explores the creative vision of one of Walt Disney’s most imaginative designers and art directors.NVMY is also presenting Revisiting the "Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve", an exhibition exploring the history and significance of the 1968 ordinance that helped protect more than 32,000 acres of farmland and shape Napa Valley’s agricultural identity. The Museum’s permanent gallery, "Land and People of Napa Valley", explores the region’s history, geology, and cultural heritage.About Napa Valley MuseumNapa Valley Museum is a cultural institution presenting exhibitions of art, nature, history, film, and culture across two locations: Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture, known as The MAC, in St. Helena. NVMY houses the Museum’s permanent collection and presents exhibitions and programs focused on regional art, culture, and history. The MAC presents major exhibitions exploring cultural movements, historical moments, and artistic expression.For more information, visit napavalleymuseum.org

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