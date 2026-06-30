PUBLIC NOTICE: Share Your Thoughts on Seafood Marketing in Maryland

June 30, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND (June 29, 2026)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) invites local seafood harvesters, processors, restaurants, distributors and other industry stakeholders to join them at upcoming public meetings to share their perspectives and insights on challenges and opportunities specific to marketing Maryland’s seafood industries.

MDA, in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and industry partners, is engaging stakeholders to identify barriers and opportunities related to seafood marketing across the state. Feedback gathered during these sessions will help inform strategies to strengthen seafood marketing efforts and promote locally harvested Maryland seafood. Findings and recommendations will be included in a formal report to be published in December 2026.

Attendees are welcome to attend one or both sessions, but we ask that you please register in advance. Each session will provide an overview of current seafood marketing initiatives in Maryland and offer participants the opportunity to help shape future marketing strategies.

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Maryland Department of Agriculture

50 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, MD 21401

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Shore Innovation Center

104 Tech Park Drive

Cambridge, MD 21613

Please complete this registration form to attend. Registration for in-person attendance will close on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Please contact MDA’s Chief of Marketing and Agricultural Development, Martin Proulx, at [email protected] with any questions.

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