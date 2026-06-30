Pryor Learning Launches 122-Course AI Training Library for $99 a Year. Less Than an Hours of Consultant Fees

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At $99 for a year of full individual access, the AI Training Library delivers structured, practical & continuously updated instruction across over 122 courses

We want to eliminate barriers between a professionals & AI skills. No expensive complicated setup, commitments or prerequisite knowledge. You pay $99, log in & start learning straight away.” — Tom Taylor - Chief Marketing Officer at Pryor Learning

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI adoption accelerates across the American workforce, Pryor Learning delivers a practical, affordable and continuously updated library of AI courses covering ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and everyday workplace productivity tools which are designed for professionals with no prior technical experience.Pryor Learning, one of America’s most established professional training providers, has launched its AI Training Library . A subscription-based collection of 122 on-demand courses designed to give individuals, small business teams and corporate employees the practical AI skills to work faster, produce better output and stay competitive as artificial intelligence reshapes the modern workplace. Full individual access is available for $99 per year, a price point that makes comprehensive AI skills training accessible to organizations of every size and budget.The launch comes as demand for workplace AI training reaches a level the professional development industry has not seen since the introduction of the personal computer. According to Forbes, 35 percent of businesses already use AI in their operations, with 42 percent actively considering implementation. Yet for most employees, the gap between knowing that AI exists and knowing how to use it productively in their daily work remains wide. Pryor Learning’s AI Training Library is built specifically to close that gap not just through theory, but through immediately applicable, job-ready skills.“Most employees are trying to navigate AI, but they don't know where to start. They’re not developers. They’re managers, coordinators, analysts and business owners who need to get their work done better and faster. The AI Training Library was built for that person. Not the tech enthusiast, but the professional who just needs to understand what these tools can do and how to use them before the end of the week.” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Pryor Learning.At $99 for twelve months of full individual access, the AI Training Library is priced at less than an hour of professional consulting fees, yet delivers structured, practical and continuously updated instruction across more than 122 courses. There are no setup fees, no hidden charges and no prior experience with artificial intelligence required. Once subscribed, learners gain instant access to the full library and can begin applying new skills to their work immediately.What the AI Training Library CoversThe library is organized around the AI tools that are already present in the majority of American workplaces, with particular depth in Microsoft Copilot, the AI assistant now integrated into Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams, and ChatGPT, the large language model that has become the most widely adopted AI productivity tool in the professional market. Courses are short, focused microlearning modules, typically ten to thirty minutes each, structured so that learners can complete a course during a lunch break, between meetings or at the start of a workday.Popular courses in the library include,AI Business Essentials Part 1: ChatGPT,Copilot for PowerPoint: An Introduction,Copilot for Teams: An Introduction and Copilot for Word: An Introduction. Beyond the Microsoft suite.The library covers AI fundamentals, prompt engineering for non-technical users, using AI to automate routine writing and formatting tasks, analyzing data without a dedicated data team, generating presentations and reports and collaborating more efficiently in digital work environments.The library is refreshed continuously as AI tools evolve. Unlike a static online course that becomes outdated within months of publication, Pryor’s AI Training Library is structured as a living resource. New courses, updated examples and revised techniques are added on a rolling basis so that subscribers always have access to instruction that reflects the current state of the tools they are using.Built for the Way Real Work Actually HappensThe AI Training Library was designed from the ground up for professionals who cannot take a week away from their desks to attend a training program. Every course is built around specific, recognizable workplace tasks i.e. drafting a proposal, preparing a report, analyzing a spreadsheet, running a team meeting etc, rather than abstract AI concepts. The result is a library where a learner can identify a problem they face today, find a course that addresses it directly and apply what they’ve learned before the working day is over.“We designed every course around a real task, not a concept. If you’re a manager who spends two hours every Monday writing status reports, there’s a course in this library that shows you how to do that in twenty minutes using Copilot. That’s the level of specificity we were going for. Not ‘here’s what AI is’ but ‘here’s how to use it for exactly the thing you do every day.’”For organizations deploying the library across teams, the practical focus also accelerates adoption. Employee resistance to AI tools is rarely ideological as it is most often rooted in uncertainty about where to start and fear of getting it wrong. Short, task-specific courses that deliver a visible result within the first session address that uncertainty directly. The AI confidence gap, which HR leaders consistently cite as one of the primary barriers to successful AI adoption, closes faster when training is framed around familiar tasks rather than unfamiliar technology.Individual and Team Access at Every ScaleIndividual subscriptions are available at $99 per year giving a single learner unlimited access to all 122 courses for twelve months. For organizations looking to upskill entire departments or workforces, Pryor Learning offers volume pricing for teams, with custom quotes available for groups of ten or more. Enterprise organizations can also integrate the AI Training Library into their existing Learning Management System infrastructure through Pryor’s LMS content solutions.The library is accessible on any device with no software installation required. Learners can move between devices without losing progress, making it practical for remote teams, hybrid workforces and individuals who split their working time across multiple locations.Backed by 50 Years of Professional Training ExpertiseThe AI Training Library is the latest offering from Pryor Learning, a company that has been delivering professional development to the American workforce for more than five decades.

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