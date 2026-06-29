El Paso County Offices Closed July 3 in Observance of Independence Day

June 29, 2026 – El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies, will be closed on Friday, July 03, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office administration services will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of America’s Independence Day. However, emergency services, including our 9-1-1 Regional Communications Center, detention operations, and patrol, will continue without disruption to provide essential services for our community.

The closures also include the following:

El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office July 2 – Office closing at 12, noon July 3 – Closed July 4 – Closed at our North Union Town Center Branch Office

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts

Colorado State University Extension Office

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

The El Paso County Department of Human Services will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Visit www.Colorado.gov/PEAK to manage case information, apply for SNAP (Food Assistance), or learn about additional programs.

The Board of County Commissioners will not meet on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The next Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) meeting will occur on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and the next Land Use meeting will occur on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

To view the agenda for all upcoming meetings, please visit https://www.agendasuite.org/iip/elpaso.

Unless otherwise noted, all BoCC and Land Use meetings will be held inside the Centennial Hall auditorium at 200 South Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.