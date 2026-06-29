El Paso County Offices Closed July 3 in Observance of Independence Day
June 29, 2026 – El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies, will be closed on Friday, July 03, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office administration services will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of America’s Independence Day. However, emergency services, including our 9-1-1 Regional Communications Center, detention operations, and patrol, will continue without disruption to provide essential services for our community.
The closures also include the following:
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
- July 2 – Office closing at 12, noon
- July 3 – Closed
- July 4 – Closed at our North Union Town Center Branch Office
- 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts
- Colorado State University Extension Office
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
The El Paso County Department of Human Services will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Visit www.Colorado.gov/PEAK to manage case information, apply for SNAP (Food Assistance), or learn about additional programs.
The Board of County Commissioners will not meet on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The next Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) meeting will occur on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and the next Land Use meeting will occur on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
To view the agenda for all upcoming meetings, please visit https://www.agendasuite.org/iip/elpaso.
Unless otherwise noted, all BoCC and Land Use meetings will be held inside the Centennial Hall auditorium at 200 South Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
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