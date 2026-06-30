RARE CELEBRITY HANDPRINT IMPRESSIONS FROM PLANET HOLLYWOOD UP FOR AUCTION WITH PROPSTORE

PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA George Clooney’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood) Est. $200 - $400

For millions of fans, Planet Hollywood was where Hollywood history felt tangible. These pieces offer something that very few collectibles can: a direct physical connection to the celebrity themselves.” — Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A collection of original celebrity handprint impression displays created during the height of the Planet Hollywood era is heading to auction in Propstore’s upcoming auction (live now until June 1-2, 2026), offering fans a rare opportunity to see—and directly compare—the physical handprints of some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names.Highlights include Harrison Ford’s handprint impression display from The Fugitive, alongside handprint displays from Patrick Stewart, Kevin Costner, Keanu Reeves, Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael J. Fox, Paul Newman, and George Clooney, among others. Several pieces also feature integrated audio components originally used in Planet Hollywood installations.The handprints displayed in the collection were originally created as part of Planet Hollywood’s global restaurant experience in the 1990s and early 2000s, when celebrities were invited to leave physical impressions that were later installed as in-venue displays. Unlike printed promotional material or autographs, these pieces were made by capturing the actual hand impressions of actors and celebrities in molded materials, resulting in one-of-one physical artifacts.The result is a collection that offers a unique point of comparison for fans and collectors alike: the ability to see the actual size and shape of celebrity handprints side-by-side, spanning decades of entertainment history.Each display carries the physical characteristics of its original production and installation, reinforcing their status as authentic promotional-era artifacts rather than reproduction pieces.HIGHLIGHTS WITH ESTIMATES INCLUDE:THE FUGITIVE (1993) Harrison Ford’s Handprint Impression Display with Audio Clip Mechanism from “The Fugitive” (Andrew Davis, 1993) Est. $300 - $600PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Patrick Stewart’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood, circa 1994) Est. $400 - $800PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Kevin Costner’s Handprint Impression Display with Audio Clip Mechanism (Planet Hollywood) Est. $300 - $600PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Keanu Reeves’ Handprint Impression Display with Audio Clip Mechanism (Planet Hollywood) Est. $300 - $600PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Whoopi Goldberg’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood) Est. $200 - $400PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA George Clooney’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood) Est. $200 - $400PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Cher’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood) Est. $200 - $400PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Jack Nicholson’s Handprint Impression Display with Audio Clip Mechanism (Planet Hollywood) Est. $400 - $800PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Handprint Impression Display with Audio Clip Mechanism (Planet Hollywood) Est. $500 - $1,000PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Michael J. Fox’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood) Est. $500 - $1,000PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Paul Newman’s Handprint Impressions (Planet Hollywood) Est. $200 - $400Propstore’s Planet Hollywood Online Auction is now open for bidding and runs through July 1 & 2, 2026. Each order will be accompanied by a specially curated Guide to Collecting as well as a Certificate of Authenticity from Propstore. Explore the complete catalog and register now at: propstore.com/PlanetHollywoodThose who register at https://propstore.com/auctionRegistration.action?auctionId=538 will be entered into a giveaway, with one winner receiving a set of Planet Hollywood merch, including one tote bag, one hat, one tumbler, one mini-soccer ball, one set of playing cards, one T-shirt (women’s medium), one Denim Jacket (oversized), one pint cup, and one sports jersey. No purchase is necessary to enter and complete terms and conditions can be found here.Robert Earl, Founder of Planet Hollywood, commented: “Following the tremendous response to our previous dedicated Propstore auction, we’re excited to once again open the Planet Hollywood vault on an even greater scale. These are far more than props and costumes; they are authentic pieces of cinematic history from iconic franchises and beloved cult classics that continue to resonate with audiences today. Whether you’re an experienced collector or a lifelong film fan, this auction offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of pop culture history.”Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development, added: “For millions of fans, Planet Hollywood was where Hollywood history felt tangible. These pieces offer something that very few collectibles can: a direct physical connection to the celebrity themselves. Combined with their Planet Hollywood provenance and one-of-a-kind nature, they occupy a unique place in the market. And, of course, it's not every day that collectors have the opportunity to display the actual handprint of a Hollywood icon in their home."# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i54bsy1i4pphkdw4c7i3c/ANsf9Isn0ek__aUvGnobnns?rlkey=0mxhog516vpawiifzp6ex8ynl&st=yqqxzb0c&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstoreAbout Planet HollywoodLaunched in 1991 by restaurateur Robert Earl and producer Keith Barish—with star-powered support from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, and Demi Moore—Planet Hollywood redefined dining with a blockbuster twist. The flagship location on New York City’s West 57th Street offered guests a front-row seat to Hollywood magic, serving up fine cuisine alongside immersive displays of iconic props, costumes, and artwork. The concept quickly expanded into a global phenomenon of restaurants, resorts, casinos, and retail, each brimming with memorabilia from cinema’s most celebrated films. Planet Hollywood continues its legacy with iconic hospitality and entertainment through its expansion across hotels, immersive resorts, and other fresh new categories and markets.

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