Influxjuice Launches AI-Powered 12-Month Growth Plan Diagnostic to Help Businesses Plug Revenue Leaks

Influxjuice Logo AI precision marketing for local businesses 12-month marketing plan

Brand growth agency releases a free, 2-minute interactive AI tool to audit online conversion pathways, tracking systems, and digital visibility before year-end.

In under two minutes, our AI model gives founders a cold, data-backed assessment of their digital setup and hands them a prioritized execution roadmap to close the gap before the year ends.” — Rob Wynn

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital growth agency Influxjuice has announced the official launch of its interactive 12-Month Growth Plan AI model. Led by Founder and CEO Rob Wynn, the firm is offering the complimentary diagnostic to help business owners isolate hidden operational bottlenecks, eliminate wasted marketing budget, and build a predictable pipeline for the coming year.Designed to operate like a targeted checkup for a company’s entire online architecture, the AI model evaluates fifteen critical touchpoints across a brand’s digital setup in under two minutes. Instead of relying on generic advice or superficial metrics, the system scans for specific technical failures that silently cause prospects to drop out of the sales funnel.Many business leaders struggle to scale revenue not due to a lack of effort, but because their technical infrastructure is working against them. Common culprits include untracked ad campaigns, broken CRM follow-up sequences, poor local search signals, slow page performance, and websites that fail to turn organic visitors into booked calls. The Influxjuice AI model addresses these friction points directly, delivering an objective, prioritized roadmap that details exactly what to fix every month, over a 12-month period.Beyond core conversion tracking and ad performance, the tool audits emerging search visibility across modern AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini, alongside mobile usability and automated lead-capture systems. It also assesses website accessibility compliance - a factor that can expand market reach by up to 15 percent while mitigating potential legal liabilities for non-compliant sites.Commenting on the launch, Rob Wynn, Founder and CEO of Influxjuice, stated:“Most business leaders don’t have an effort problem - they have a pipeline leak they simply can’t see yet. They burn budget on ads or content, but if their conversion pathways, tracking systems, or CRM integrations are broken, that traffic just disappears into a black hole. We built this AI model to strip away the assumptions and guesswork. In under two minutes, it gives founders a cold, data-backed assessment of their digital setup and hands them a prioritized execution roadmap to close the gap before the year ends.”The 12-Month Growth Plan AI diagnostic is available online immediately and can be accessed free of charge by visiting grow.influxjuice.com About InfluxjuiceInfluxjuice is a specialized digital growth agency focused on building high-converting customer acquisition engines for modern businesses. Through its signature 3-Way Growth Engine, Autocomplete Takeover strategies, and interactive growth diagnostics, Influxjuice helps brands capture high-intent buyers, dominate modern search environments, and maximize revenue.

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