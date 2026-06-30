Impaired Boaters Focus Of Operation Dry Water Campaign Set For July 3-5

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation wardens will once again join law enforcement agencies nationwide for Operation Dry Water, an annual campaign to prevent boating while impaired to keep waters safe for all during the the holiday weekend, July 3-5.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired due to alcohol consumption. Alcohol use remains a leading known contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities nationwide. In 2025, one-third of Wisconsin’s 15 fatal boating incidents involved alcohol. Operating a boat while impaired by alcohol and other drugs is dangerous and illegal.

As part of Operation Dry Water, wardens will focus on public education, compliance checks and efforts to identify and remove impaired boat operators. Boaters can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on the water and at the launches.

"Boating is an incredibly popular pastime in Wisconsin, especially on summer holiday weekends," said Lt. John Sinclair, DNR Boating Law Administrator. "Unfortunately, with that increased traffic comes more people who choose to operate their boats drunk or high. Boating under the influence is irresponsible, illegal and puts everyone at risk. Make the right choice."

The Wisconsin DNR urges boaters, operators and passengers to boat sober, wear a life jacket and respect others on the water.

Learn More About Boating Regulations And Operation Dry Water

Operation Dry Water is a year-round national initiative dedicated to reducing alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities through education and enforcement.

Learn more about the campaign on the Operation Dry Water website.

Information on Wisconsin boating regulations and education courses can be found on the DNR's Boating webpage.