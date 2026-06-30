DNR Reminds Public That 7 Northern Wisconsin Locations Are Now Field Offices Only

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Wisconsinites that seven of the DNR's locations in northern Wisconsin are field offices rather than service centers. This means they are not open to the public for in-person counter service. While a field office is not regularly open to the public, customers can schedule an appointment with local staff at the field offices:

Antigo

Ashland

Cumberland

Hayward

Ladysmith

Park Falls

Superior

This operational change went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues as the DNR responds to the changing need of its customers, improving service at the service centers that remain open and being responsible stewards of available resources.

To find the appropriate staff person to meet with in-person or via phone, call the DNR’s information line at 1-888-936-7463 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily or find a contact using the DNR's online Point of Contact tool.

If you are interested in purchasing a hunting or fishing license or renewing the registration on a boat or off-highway vehicle in person, there are several local options available with over 700 authorized sales agents statewide.

To find a license sales agent near you, please contact the DNR at 1-888-936-7463 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily or access a map with the locations.

DNR service centers in northern Wisconsin include Eau Claire, Rhinelander, Spooner, Wausau and Woodruff.

Various convenient, remote options for registering boats and vehicles exist including .

Hunting and fishing licenses can also be purchased online via the Go Wild website.

While the DNR's service delivery looks different than it has in the past, the agency remains committed to natural resource management and protection and making the outdoors accessible to all Wisconsinites and out-of-state visitors.