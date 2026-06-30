Survey Shows More GLP-1 Users Exercising; How the Carbon Performance ‘More Than a Gym’ Model Supports Long-Term Success

A new survey shows that more users of medical weight-loss drugs are recognizing the need for exercise. Carbon Performance provides a place for lasting results.

The rise of GLP-1s has changed the conversation around weight loss, but it hasn't changed what people need to succeed long-term.” — Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Carbon Performance

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gym owners and operators have been closely watching the rise of weight-loss drug use with a mix of curiosity and concern, waiting to see if gym memberships would decline because of the myth that a weight-loss shot can replace healthy habits, or if more people would enter their facilities with new goals and a greater need for expert guidance.While some GLP-1 users still falsely believe they don’t need to exercise , research shows a growing majority are more motivated to go to the gym. New findings reveal 72 percent of GLP-1 users say they are working out more since starting the medication, up from 60 percent last year, contributing to a boom in new gym memberships, especially among adults under 45.Some gyms are responding to the demand for weight-loss drugs themselves by exploring partnership-based referral programs or incorporating the sale of weight-loss medications into their own ecosystems. Others are adding GLP-1 named programs or group classes that are more marketing language than a meaningful change in how members are supported.At Carbon Performance , the focus is more direct: ensuring members who use medical weight-loss drugs understand what is actually necessary to stay healthy and sustain results.“The rise of GLP-1s has changed the conversation around weight loss, but it hasn't changed what people need to succeed long term,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Carbon Performance.All weight loss requires a well-structured training program, proper nutrition, optimal recovery strategies, accountability, and a motivating environment that fosters consistency. For GLP-1 users, those fundamentals can be even more important.”As appetite, body weight, energy, and training capacity change, people using weight-loss prescriptions often need more personalized support to preserve lean muscle, fuel properly despite reduced appetite, balance cardio with strength training, and recover well enough to remain consistent.“Whether someone chooses to join Carbon or go elsewhere, we want people using weight-loss medications to understand that their bodies have very unique needs,” said Tausz. “It is crucial that they develop the training, nutrition, and recovery habits required to stay healthy, maintain progress, and avoid rebound weight gain.”Proper strength training is one of the most important parts of healthy weight loss while on GLP-1’s. Without a properly structured program, users risk losing muscle along with body fat, which can affect body composition, strength, metabolism, and overall health.“GLP-1 users need a structured program that prioritizes progressive strength training, uses cardio strategically, and adjusts as their body, energy, and recovery needs change,” said Tausz. “The personal trainers at Carbon are educated and trained to create custom programs that help people on weight loss drugs preserve lean muscle, progress safely, and stay consistent.”Tauaz adds that nutrition is just as important and is often where people struggle most. “We help members create a meal plan that prioritizes nutrition quality, enough protein, and the right balance of carbs and healthy fats to protect lean muscle while still supporting weight loss goals.”Recovery is another part of the equation that many people overlook, but it is crucial for results and consistency. Carbon’s recovery amenities, including cold plunges and infrared saunas, are designed to help members build recovery into their routine.“Recovery is not separate from results. If someone is training harder, eating differently, and adapting to a changing body, they need to focus on recovery to stay healthy, reduce injury risk, and feel recovered enough to keep showing up,” said Brent Laffey, Founder of Carbon Performance. “Our holistic gym model makes it easier to remain consistent. For members who hire a trainer, our personalized programs are designed to balance training stress with the recovery needed to support progress.”With 1 in 8 U.S. adults currently using GLP-1 medications and some analysts projecting the category could exceed $100 billion annually by the end of the decade, this recent boom may be only the beginning of a much larger shift in gym membership trends.For Carbon, that means continuing to refine the same member-first, whole-body health ecosystem the company has prioritized since day one. “While we are always looking for ways to improve the member experience, our business model is not changing because more members are on GLP-1s,” said Tausz.“We will continue to do what we have done since opening our first gym in Franklin, TN, in 2020, and what we have worked to build with each location since, which is providing members with everything needed to train consistently, recover properly, and build lasting results in a motivating and non-intimidating environment where they feel comfortable enough to keep showing up.”###About Carbon PerformanceCarbon Performance is a multi-location holistic fitness facility that helps members train smarter, recover better, and build habits that support lasting progress.Across all four locations in Franklin, TN, Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte, NC, Carbon offers premium strength training and cardio equipment, expert personal training and nutrition guidance, recovery lounges with advanced amenities like cold plunge and infrared saunas, and a supportive culture built around long-term health, performance, and sustainable results.Operating under the “more than a gym” philosophy, Carbon provides everything a modern gym membership should include for adults of all fitness levels and goals.

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