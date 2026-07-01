Broadcast Management Group Names Kathy Samuels Director of Creative Services

Kathy Samuels, Director of Creative Services

Daytime Emmy Award-winning producer, showrunner, and media executive to lead BMG's expanding Creative Services division

Kathy brings an exceptional combination of creative leadership, production expertise, and show format development.” — Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG), a leader in live production, creative services, and broadcast managed services, today announced the appointment of Kathy Samuels as Director of Creative Services.In her new role, Samuels will lead BMG's growing Creative Services division, helping clients develop, execute, and distribute live broadcasts, streaming channels, sports programming, brand activations, live events, enterprise communications, and audience experiences that combine compelling storytelling with tier-one broadcast production execution.Over the past year, Samuels has served as Strategic Accounts Manager for BMG, overseeing key client relationships across sports, entertainment, media, and enterprise organizations. During that time, she worked closely with clients to align creative strategy, production workflows, and operational execution while supporting some of BMG's most visible and complex initiatives."Kathy brings an exceptional combination of creative leadership, production expertise, and show format development," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "Her experience launching shows, building show formats, building content teams, developing talent, and leading complex productions makes her uniquely qualified to lead our expanding Creative Services division as we continue expanding our work across sports, entertainment, financial services, news, and enterprise clients."Samuels brings nearly three decades of experience as a producer, showrunner, media executive, and content strategist across broadcast television, digital media, and live production. Throughout her career, she has helped launch nationally recognized programs, including Access Hollywood, Rachael Ray, and Katie, while holding leadership roles at NBC, CBS, ABC, Hasbro, Joyus, and other media organizations.A Daytime Emmy, Telly, and Davey Award-winning producer and showrunner, Samuels has built a reputation for creating content and audience experiences that connect across television, streaming, live events, branded content, and emerging media platforms. Her expertise spans creative development, talent strategy, show creation, content production, studio production, and multi-platform storytelling.As Director of Creative Services, Samuels will oversee BMG's creative strategy, show format development, audience experience design, graphics and branding initiatives, talent-driven programming, live event storytelling, content development, and distribution efforts. She will work closely with BMG's production, engineering, transmission, and operations teams to ensure clients benefit from a fully integrated creative and production workflow."Throughout my career, I've seen what happens when creative development and production execution operate in separate worlds," said Samuels. "What makes BMG unique is that our creative teams work side-by-side with producers, engineers, directors, and operations specialists from day one. That collaboration allows us to create audience experiences that are both creatively compelling and built to succeed in live environments. I'm excited to help expand that vision for our clients and continue building creative solutions that connect with audiences across every platform."This appointment reflects BMG's continued investment in Creative Services as part of its broader mission to provide clients with integrated solutions spanning creative strategy, live production, engineering, transmission, media management, and distribution. Creative Services has been a core part of BMG for more than 20 years, producing content for clients that include Netflix, Amazon Studios, MGM, IMDb, ESPN, CBS Sports, The Hill, TD Ameritrade, Schwab Network, UBS Financial, and the Kansas City Chiefs. BMG's Creative Services division combines creative strategy, show development, audience experience design, and content creation with the company's broadcast production infrastructure, including studios, live production resources, engineering, transmission, and distribution services. This integrated approach helps clients move seamlessly from concept to audience across broadcast, streaming, sports, entertainment, live events, and enterprise communications.From launching OTT channels and streaming networks to creating daily broadcast programs and producing live sports, major entertainment events , awards shows, concerts, and enterprise broadcasts, BMG's Creative Services division helps organizations transform ideas into audience experiences through a single connected workflow.About Broadcast Management GroupFor more than 20 years, Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has been the trusted media infrastructure partner for leading broadcast, sports, entertainment, news, and enterprise organizations worldwide. BMG delivers end-to-end services, including creative services, live remote and studio production, master control and playout, media asset management, post-production, graphic design, distribution, systems integration, and operations management, through a single connected ecosystem.Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with operations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas, BMG powers scalable, secure media operations for networks, sports properties, studios, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise organizations through its Network Operations Center and Cloud Control Center™ platform.

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