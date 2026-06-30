New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick finds significant issues need to be addressed with controls and procedures in several Wright County government offices
06/30/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has issued a
new report that finds the Wright County Commission put the county in debt in
violation of state law because of a poorly managed jail expansion project that
ended in a costly legal settlement. The report, which gives the county a
"poor" rating, also finds several county offices need to improve
controls and procedures, including the Wright County Sheriff's Office, which
violated state law by maintaining a fund outside the County Treasury while also
making nearly $16,000 in improper and unsupported disbursements.
"This audit report has recommendations that can
help county officials address the many issues that exist across multiple
offices of county government, but the process it took to reach this point was
more difficult than it should have been as we were forced to issue a subpoena
to get records, and the former Sheriff originally withheld information about
the fund he illegally maintained outside the County Treasury," said
Auditor Fitzpatrick. "The people of Wright County deserve a better and
more transparent government and the recommendations we have in our report will
help county officials make much-needed improvements. So far the response to our
report has been encouraging, but I urge officials in Wright County to not let
up until every recommendation is put into place."
The report documents how the Wright County Commission
failed to adequately protect the county's financial interests as a poorly
managed jail expansion project led to a lawsuit and a significant legal
settlement that put the county into a form of indebtedness not allowed by state
law. The county allegedly failed to pay some of the construction costs for the
project on time, which led the construction manager to file a lawsuit for
breach of contract. The two parties ultimately settled for a total of $625,000,
which put the project cost over the guaranteed maximum price by $173,995. The
county then entered into a loan agreement with the Wright County Industrial
Development Authority (IDA) Board that is not authorized by state law. The
repayment of the loan will cause the county to incur additional interest costs totaling
$74,000.
A review of the Sheriff's office
found several areas in need of improvement as it also identified a bank account
and a safe deposit box maintained outside the county treasury in violation of
state law. The Sheriff's office deposited $15,000 of public funds into the
Special Operations Account in violation of the Missouri Constitution. The
office also made 6 improper and unsupported disbursements from the account
totaling $15,950. Items purchased include a drone that was kept at the
Sheriff's personal residence and nearly $2,500 in gym equipment that could not
be located at the Sheriff's office or the jail. The Sheriff's office also
failed to maintain an adequate check register, perform bank reconciliations,
issue receipt slips for all donations, or retain supporting documentation of
all purchases made from the account.
The report identifies several
other areas of concern in the Sheriff's office as it also found office
personnel do not have established controls and procedures over seized property.
Auditors conducted a review of 16 haphazardly selected items and could not
located 4 items, including a New England
20-caliber gun and Maverick model 88 gun. Sheriff's office personnel also
failed to deposit timely or restrictively endorse checks, perform bank
reconciliations timely, prepare a monthly list of liabilities for the
inmate and commissary account, ensure inmate account balances were refunded
upon release, establish procedures to routinely follow up on outstanding checks,
and monitor fuel use of office vehicles.
The audit includes several findings
for other offices of county government including a failure by the County Clerk
to pay bills on time, which resulted in $961 in late fees and finances charges.
The report also notes the County Clerk improperly calculated the property tax reduction, and
as a result, the county levied approximately $23,400 in excess property taxes for 2023.
Additionally, County Clerk's office personnel do not always perform timely and
accurate reconciliations of the bank account.
The report finds the Wright County
Prosecuting Attorney has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed
documented supervisory reviews of all records, and has not established adequate
procedures for reconciling the bank account, routinely following-up on
outstanding checks, and preparing a monthly list of liabilities to reconcile to
the available cash balance. The office has also failed to makes deposits in a
timely fashion and maintained 2 inactive bank accounts that have accumulated
$296 in dormant account fees. The office also has an employee who is conducting
personal business as a notary while also performing Prosecuting Attorney's
office duties.
Other findings in the report
include a $3 "research fee" charged by the County Assessor that is
not allowed by state law, a failure by the Public Administrator to consistently
file annual settlements timely, a mid-term salary increase for the Sheriff in
violation of state law and the Missouri Constitution, insufficient controls
over county computers, and a records
management and retention policy that does not include electronic communication
in compliance with the Missouri Secretary of State Records Services Division
guidance.
The complete audit report for Wright
County is available here.
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