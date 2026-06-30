DEC and AARCH Announce Dates for 2026 Electric Wheelchair Program at Great Camp Santanoni

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) today announced the continuation of its free electric wheelchair program at Great Camp Santanoni for 2026. Feedback from participants and the public from 2024 and 2025 helped DEC design an expanded program with increased dates, more flexible reservation times, and a simplified reservation system to continue improving access to the Historic Great Camp Santanoni for persons with disabilities.

“DEC is proud to offer a third consecutive year of inclusive opportunities for members of the public with a disability to enjoy a visit at Camp Santanoni Historic Area,” DEC Region 5 Regional Director Joe Zalewski said.“For 2026, this includes an expanded offering of dates to reserve an electric wheelchair to access this unique and special site. DEC also expects to announce additional options for this season to improve accessibility for persons who may be unable to use the electric wheelchair or the horse-drawn wagon.”

The 2026 program is available by reservation to qualified members of the public at no charge through October 12, 2026, on many weekdays, each Saturday and Sunday, and holiday Mondays. The 2026 program expands offerings to include many weekdays and a flexible reservation process.

“DEC continues to improve accessibility at Camp Santanoni,” AARCH Executive Director Erin Tobin said. “This year AARCH's partnership on the program has grown and we look forward to welcoming more people to our publicly owned National Historic Landmark site this summer.”

“True inclusion means ensuring everyone can experience the backcountry, not just the paved paths,” New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly H. Ridley said. “The 10-mile trail to Great Camp Santanoni is beautiful, but it requires a level of physical mobility that excludes many people within our disability community. These electric wheelchairs break down that barrier, giving users the autonomy to explore our wild lands independently. Expanding the program with more dates and flexible hours is a huge step forward for equitable access to state lands.”

2024 marked the pilot year of DEC’s Camp Santanoni Electric Wheelchair Program for persons with disabilities to borrow an electric wheelchair for use along the 10-mile round trip carriage road to the Great Camp. In 2025, DEC expanded its collaboration with AARCH on program management and doubled the number of available dates. To learn more about this program and how to make a reservation, visit DEC’s Electric Wheelchair Program webpage or email [email protected].

The Camp Santanoni Historic Area includes one of the oldest Adirondack great camps and is a unique historic treasure managed by DEC in partnership with AARCH and the town of Newcomb. During the spring and summer months, Camp Santanoni is a popular destination and accessible by foot, mountain bike, or horse. Buildings are open to the public during July and August when historic interpretation, guides, and other services are provided by AARCH staff. In winter months, the site offers a moderate ski or snowshoe opportunity and traditionally opens its buildings for three winter weekends each year. These weekends allow users unique winter access to the buildings, warming huts, and guided tours.