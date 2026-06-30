Corps of Engineers opens Lock and Dam 2 for an open house

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at the Mississippi River Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, July 18.

Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.

Lock and Dam 2 is located along the Mississippi River in Hastings at 1350 Lock and Dam Rd. Built in 1930, the site last underwent major rehabilitation from 1987 to 1995.

The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.