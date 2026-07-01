July Savings: Celebrate All Month With $1,000 Off a Complete Roof Replacement or Siding Project

Peter DeSalvo Contracting marks its month-long July Savings event by giving New Hampshire and Massachusetts homeowners $1,000 off exterior projects

Quality is our commitment, every time” — Peter DeSalvo

HUDSON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Peter DeSalvo Contracting, a roof has never been just a roof. It is what keeps a family dry through a New England winter, protects the home they have worked hard for, and gives them one less thing to worry about. This July, the family-operated company is giving back to the homeowners who have trusted it for over fifteen years with its July Savings event, offering $1,000 off of qualifying roof replacement projects.The company has spent more than a decade and a half building something deeper than roofs across New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It has built relationships. Homeowners across the region consistently describe a team that picks up the phone, shows up when it says it will, and does the right thing even when no one is watching. This is evident from their nearly 150, 5-star Google reviews."Quality is our commitment, every time" said Peter DeSalvo, owner of Peter DeSalvo Contracting. "When a neighbor calls, we show up. We treat every home like it belongs to someone we are going to run into at the grocery store, because most of the time, we do. The July Savings event is our way of making a premium, reliable roof a little more reachable for the families who have supported us."That same standard shows up in the work itself. As a CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER™ Credentialed contractor, an Owens CorningPreferred Contractor, and a proud member of the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, Peter DeSalvo Contracting installs premium systems from industry-leading manufacturers including CertainTeed, Owens Corning, EcoStar, Brava, and Duro-Last. Every full installation is backed by a 10-year workmanship warranty, with manufacturer warranties of up to 50 years available on qualifying systems.July is widely considered one of the best times of year to take care of a roof or siding in New England. Dry, settled summer weather means clean installations and reliable scheduling. Replacing a worn system now ensures a family heads into autumn storms and winter snow loads completely protected, rather than waiting for an emergency leak to force a stressful decision in freezing conditions.Beyond major replacements, the company also handles roof repairs , inspections, exteriors and commercial roofing properties.Homeowners interested in locking in the $1,000 July Savings offer can request a free estimate by calling (603) 521-7992 or visiting peterdesalvocontracting.com. The team prides itself on a same-day response.Offer DetailsValid on qualifying roof replacement projects. Discount eligibility is based on the size and scope of the project and is subject to approval. Offer is intended for complete replacement and major exterior improvement projects and does not apply to minor repair work or limited-scope services. Cannot be combined with other promotions or insurance claims. Offer valid for qualifying projects signed between July 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026. Full terms are available at peterdesalvocontracting.com/terms.About Peter DeSalvo ContractingPeter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC is a family-operated, fully licensed and insured roofing and exterior contractor serving homeowners and commercial property owners across New Hampshire and Massachusetts since 2010. Specializing in high-quality craftsmanship and premium materials, the team is backed by top manufacturer certifications and a 10-year workmanship warranty. Massachusetts Construction Supervisor License: CS-103264.

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