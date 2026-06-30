Underground Safety Board to Host Education and Outreach Public Workshops

Date/Time

Date(s) - July 23, 2026 - July 30, 2026

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Date/Time

Date(s) –

July 23, 2026: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Virtual and in Sacramento

July 30, 2026: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Virtual and in San Diego

Sacramento, CA -The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety’s (Energy Safety) Underground Safety Board (Board) will host two public Education and Outreach workshops (in-person and virtually via Microsoft Teams) on July 23 and July 30. The purpose of the workshops, that will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, both day is for stakeholders to share information with the Board’s Education and Outreach Committee about how they identify, prioritize, and share public safety information with their audiences.

Individuals in roles related to education and training, marketing and event planning, safety supervision, damage prevention, and public safety awareness are particularly encouraged to participate and share their insights and experiences.

Both workshops will cover the same agenda items, and stakeholders only need to attend one workshop. The first workshop will be held on July 23 in Sacramento. The second workshop will be held on July 30 in San Diego.

The Board is developing a public safety awareness campaign as part of their efforts to coordinate statewide education and outreach that addresses a failure to notify 811 prior to digging, which has been identified as the top reason for underground infrastructure damage nationwide. The Board will use this information gathered during the workshops to coordinate stakeholder communication networks to support statewide education and outreach efforts.

Materials for the July 23, Sacramento Workshop may be found on the meeting docket.

Materials for the July 30, San Diego Workshop may be found on the meeting docket.