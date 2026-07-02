EmpowerHome Team Dallas Earns Top 10 Texas Ranking in RealTrends Verified

Team Leader Dan Harker and the EmpowerHome Team Dallas celebrate placing in the Top 10 Large Teams in Texas for the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

Led by Dan Harker, the team secures a top spot for families served and transaction volume across the competitive DFW Metroplex real estate market.

We are proud of Dan Harker and EmpowerHome Team Dallas. Being a Top 10 team in Texas is a testament to the DFW families who trust them and the agent partners who show up to serve every day.” — Debbie Reynolds & Sarah Reynolds, Founders, EmpowerHome Team

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHome Team Dallas, a residential real estate team serving buyers and sellers across Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Richardson, Garland, Mesquite, Arlington, Fort Worth, and communities throughout the greater DFW Metroplex, has been named among the Top 10 Large Teams in Texas for both Families Served (Sides) and Transaction Volume by RealTrends Verified—the industry’s most rigorous and respected ranking of top-performing real estate professionals nationwide. In one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, earning a place among the top ten teams in the entire state of Texas is a distinction that belongs to the families who made it possible.

Led by Team Leader and Partner Dan Harker, and heard on WBAP 820 News Talk, EmpowerHome Team Dallas has built its reputation on an in-depth knowledge of the DFW market and a commitment to service that consistently puts families first.

“This recognition is not about us—it is about every family that opened their door, shared their dream, and trusted us to walk alongside them. Texas families have high expectations and they should. When a family chooses EmpowerHome Team Dallas, they are choosing a team that will show up with integrity, market expertise, and the kind of heart that makes this work meaningful. Our agent partners rise to that standard every single day, and because of their dedication, we are privileged to give back to the schools, veterans’ organizations, and community causes that make DFW a place worth calling home." —Dan Harker, Team Leader & Partner, EmpowerHome Team Dallas

ABOUT THE REALTRENDS VERIFIED RANKINGS

RealTrends Verified has tracked and analyzed real estate performance data for more than 30 years and spotlights the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. In a state as large and competitive as Texas—home to some of the highest-volume real estate markets in the country—earning a Top 10 ranking among Large Teams for both Families Served and Transaction Volume reflects an exceptional level of consistent, high-quality service delivered across a sprawling and demanding market.

A MISSION BUILT ON SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND IMPACT

EmpowerHome Team Dallas is part of a national network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds—a mother-daughter team whose conviction that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable has driven everything from the start. That founding spirit, now carried forward across the DFW Metroplex by Team Leader and Partner Dan Harker, drives every transaction in Dallas today.

The broader EmpowerHome Team is working toward a bold mission: serving 100 families per month across 100 major metro cities throughout the United States—while giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes in each community they serve. The DFW Metroplex is a vital chapter in that story, and every home sold across North Texas is an opportunity to make a wider impact.

EmpowerHome Team Dallas actively supports Children’s Medical Center Dallas, one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, as well as schools, community organizations, and worthy causes throughout the DFW Metroplex—giving back to the families and communities that have placed their trust in us.

SERVING DALLAS AND THE GREATER DFW METROPLEX

EmpowerHome Team Dallas serves home buyers and sellers across the entire DFW Metroplex, including Dallas County (Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Irving, and Desoto), Collin County (Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, and Celina), Denton County (Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Little Elm, and Carrollton), Tarrant County (Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Hurst, Euless, and Bedford), Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Ellis County (Waxahachie and Midlothian), and Johnson County (Burleson and Cleburne). From first-time homebuyers in suburban communities to sellers in established Dallas neighborhoods, the team brings deep local expertise and a proven strategy to every corner of North Texas.

ABOUT EMPOWERHOME TEAM DALLAS

EmpowerHome Team Dallas is led by Team Leader and Partner Dan Harker, serving buyers and sellers across the greater DFW Metroplex as part of the nationally recognized EmpowerHome Team network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds. Heard on WBAP 820 News Talk, Dan Harker and the Dallas team have established themselves as trusted specialists in the North Texas real estate market, combining in-depth local knowledge with the signature programs and guarantees that define EmpowerHome Team nationwide.

Specializing in helping home sellers achieve top dollar, EmpowerHome Team Dallas serves buyers and sellers across Dallas, Collin, Denton, Tarrant, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis, and Johnson Counties. Their proprietary approach—anchored by expert pricing guidance, strategic marketing, and buyer demand generation—consistently delivers results that outperform the market. Through the Sell with Certainty® guaranteed sale program and the Buy Back Guarantee, DFW homeowners benefit from a proven strategy designed to create demand, attract qualified buyers, and deliver the most amount of money for their home—with the confidence of a team that stands behind its promises.

At the heart of the team’s work is a commitment to service that extends beyond every transaction. EmpowerHome Team Dallas actively supports Children’s Medical Center Dallas and other community causes throughout the DFW Metroplex—part of a national mission to give back $1 million annually to local worthy causes across 100 major U.S. cities. If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home in Dallas or anywhere across the DFW Metroplex, EmpowerHome Team Dallas would be honored to serve you. To learn more, visit empowerhome-team.com/offices/dallas or call 214-380-2495.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.