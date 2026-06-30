Attorney General Rayfield Statement on Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Win

Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, striking down President Trump’s executive order that would have redefined who is an American citizen at birth.

“Birthright citizenship is a constitutional promise that has defined this country for more than 150 years. Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a win for every child born on American soil. It is also a win for the foundational principles of the United States, on the eve of our nation’s 250th anniversary.

“What President Trump tried to do was fundamentally un-American and an attack on the values we all share. Oregon went to court because we refused to let Trump rewrite the Fourteenth Amendment on a whim. These are Oregon kids we’re talking about. They were born here, they go to school here, grow up here, and call this place home. No executive order should be able to take that away from them. Today, the Supreme Court clearly drew that line. Every person born on U.S. soil is an American. And no president is above the law.”