Commissioner Causey urges entire state to be alert during upcoming heat wave

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey strongly urges all North Carolinians to be vigilant and take precautions as a dangerous, multi-day heat wave threatens much of the state through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, air temperatures will approach or exceed 100 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday in many parts of the state. Heat index values for the week will be well over 105 degrees. These numbers are expected to surge near record territory.

Commissioner Causey encourages everyone across North Carolina to pay attention and have a plan. “Everyone needs to take this stretch of extreme heat seriously. Treat the dangerous temperatures like an incoming storm. Prepare now and take care of yourself and loved ones,” Commissioner Causey said.

Commissioner Causey recommends:

Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water.

Pay attention to local news for weather updates and cooling station information in your area.

Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas if you must spend time outside.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heating hours, specifically between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside can become fatal in minutes.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives who may be more vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

For more information on how to prepare for extreme heat, please visit our website at www.ncdoi.gov