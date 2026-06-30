June EIN Essentials: How AI Is Shaping PR, Newsrooms and Search

Hello 👋

Time really does fly. Hard to believe it’s already been a year since our debut edition of EIN Essentials.

Fast forward, and we now have launched the EIN Presswire blog on our website, where you can find our Substack content including exclusive interviews with industry leaders, informative articles and more.

And a quick reminder that our June special on popular press release packages at EIN Presswire ends today. Hurry fast to take advantage of this deal on sending press releases, which can help get your brand noticed by both media outlets and AI tools. Click here for more details.

Speaking of AI, the June edition features an early pioneer of AI in modern newsrooms, who told us how he helped major outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press adopt AI tools for certain tasks. We also sat down with a PR leader from Australia who shares tips for gaining earned media, and we’ve launched a new series with a marketing expert who breaks down why AI search strategies are becoming essential for brand awareness.

If you haven’t already, subscribe now to our Substack to stay updated on articles and content about the evolving PR industry.

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Inside this issue:

AI Newsroom Pioneer Francesco Marconi on Machine Consumption Comms Leader Lindsay Bennett on the Storytelling Advantage Video Interview with Newsmatics Exec About Getting Picked Up By LLMs Why AI Search Optimization Has Become Important to PR Professionals AGP Spotlight: MarCom Europe

AI Newsroom Pioneer Francesco Marconi on Machine Consumption 🤖

The AI shift is real, and just about every industry has adopted some form of AI tools.

In the news business, Francesco Marconi, an early AI newsroom pioneer, explains how artificial intelligence is transforming journalism and PR. He also breaks down why communicators need to structure content for AI systems that now read and rank information before humans ever get to it.

Read his full interview here.

Comms Leader Lindsay Bennett on the Storytelling Advantage ✏️

Today, earned media stretches far beyond traditional outlets and now includes LinkedIn, podcasts, influencer content and even AI-powered search tools.

Breaking through the media landscape with company announcements and product launches is something Lindsay Bennett does exceptionally well, and she told EIN Presswire that the newsroom instincts behind her strongest media wins are the same ones that make journalists standout communications leaders.

She’s also the first comms leader at market research platform Ideally.

Find out more here.

Video Interview with Newsmatics Exec About Getting Picked Up By LLMs 📹

Did you know Newsmatics, parent company of EIN Presswire, has a video gallery dedicated to EIN Presswire content? It’s filled with short explainers that cover important topics, including how press releases support modern search strategies.

In this month’s featured video, VP of Corporate Development Jeremy Fields explains how EIN Presswire press releases can be picked up by large language models. He shows how EIN Presswire’s distribution network pushes content to thousands of outlets, increasing the chances your brand is referenced by AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

Watch the video here.

Why AI Search Optimization Has Become Important to PR Professionals 🤔

As you may know, people are increasingly discovering brands through AI search.

In the first installment of our new series, we’re taking a step back to define the key terminology that keeps coming up in every conversation about visibility in AI-generated answers.

Our guest author, marketing strategist Cassie Wilson Clark, breaks down her FSA model and explains why these signals determine who gets cited when someone asks ChatGPT, Gemini, or Google’s AI Overviews a question.

Read part 1 here.

AGP Spotlight: MarCom Europe 📰

Did you know Newsmatics operates a network of more than 3,900 moderated online publications? We’ve been highlighting an Affinity Group Publishing (AGP) publication each month.

MarCom Europe covers marketing, communications and business news across the continent, pulling in reporting from global, national and local sources. Recent headlines include Chinese brands using mobile roadshow trailers to accelerate expansion across Europe, Germany preparing to tighten sustainability and employer‑seal rules, and CAI Software naming Gretchen Keefner to lead its Graphic Communications division.

You can even sign up to receive daily news briefings from an AGP publication, delivered straight to your inbox. All you have to do is subscribe by entering your email.

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EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.