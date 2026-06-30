Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Responds to Supreme Court Decision Upholding Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutional principle of birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment, reaffirming that individuals born in the United States are entitled to citizenship under the Constitution. The decision preserves a longstanding constitutional interpretation and rejects efforts to narrow the Citizenship Clause through executive action.In response, Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , issued the following statement:"Today's decision is, first and foremost, about the Constitution. Regardless of where one stands on broader immigration policy, constitutional questions should be resolved by the Constitution, not by ideology. The Fourteenth Amendment’s intent is clear, and the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that principle.From a business perspective, America's strength has always come from its ability to attract hardworking people, entrepreneurs, innovators, and risk-takers from around the world. That is not simply part of our history. It remains essential to our economic future."Palomarez continued:"Immigrants have always helped build America, and they continue to help drive our economy forward today. Nearly one-third of new businesses in the United States are started by immigrants. Nearly half of the Fortune 500 were founded by immigrants or their children, including companies such as AT&T, Apple, Bank of America, eBay, General Electric, Google, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Verizon. Together, these companies generate trillions of dollars in economic activity and support millions of American jobs.Immigrants also play an indispensable role across agriculture, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and technology while contributing more than $652 billion in taxes annually and over $1.6 trillion in consumer spending power."Palomarez added:"America can have thoughtful and constructive conversations about immigration reform, border security, and legal immigration. Those discussions are important. But they should be guided by common sense, economic reality, and the Constitution.Businesses need certainty. Workers need opportunity. Investors need stability. Our economy functions best when constitutional principles remain consistent and employers can continue to invest, hire, and innovate with confidence.America has always been a nation of opportunity. Preserving the rule of law while recognizing the extraordinary contributions immigrants make to our economy is not only consistent with our values, but also essential to our long-term competitiveness."To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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