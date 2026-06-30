Hindu Students Honor Their Teachers at Guru Vandana Events Across the U.S.

A school student honoring her teacher Business school professors attend Guru Vandana event Students posing with their teacher for a photo

Educators and officials were honored at Guru Vandana events organized by the Hindu Education Foundation in schools, colleges, and community centers.

In a world where teachers are not always appreciated, I am just thankful and grateful for this experience.” — A high school teacher in Matthews, NC

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though the word "Guru" may not be common in American classrooms, its essence is familiar. Every student has been shaped by a devoted teacher's patience and belief in them. To acknowledge and appreciate these educators, the Hindu American community holds Guru Vandana events each year to coincide with "Teacher Appreciation Week." Spearheaded by the Hindu Education Foundation (HEF), a project of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, these events have attracted thousands of educators nationwide. This year, 1,874 teachers, 71 principals, 19 superintendents, 54 school board members, and 41 civic officials were honored. More than 7,500 other participants, including parents, students, and community members, attended these events.

In these 105 events, children presented cultural programs featuring Sanskrit shlokas, speeches, and performances. Central to the event was the ceremony honoring the teachers with traditional Hindu rituals, including the Aarti, during which students touched the teachers' feet to seek blessings. Students and teachers shared heartfelt feelings for each other.

The students reflected on how teachers shape not just academic skills but kindness, responsibility, and character. One young student captured the spirit simply: "My teacher helps me when I feel sad, too. I love my teacher." A high school teacher attending the event in Matthews, North Carolina, said, "There is a special bond between teachers and children." She added, "In a world where teachers are not always appreciated, I am just thankful and grateful for this experience."

Celebrations Move Into Schools and Campuses

Guru Vandana has traditionally been held at community centers. This year, many parents and students took the initiative to organize celebrations directly within their own schools. Alongside the ceremonies honoring the teachers and expressing gratitude, the students gave presentations on Hindu philosophy and the importance of the Guru in Hindu culture. Many events organized poster exhibitions introducing Hindu philosophy to the audience.

The spirit of Guru Vandana also extended to college and high school campuses this year. The celebrations were led by Hindu YUVA, a student organization active at schools across the country. At one such event at the Iowa State University, Hindu YUVA honored professors, deans, and the university leadership. ISU President David Cook, who attended the event with several faculty members, said he felt honored to attend and was impressed by what the students had organized, calling it a meaningful way for students to recognize the faculty who mentor them.



About HSS

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 270 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members.

Over the Years, HSS’s community service was recognized by federal-level programs, FEMA, federal-, state-, and city-level officials, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, FOX News, NPR Radio, the Houston Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune, and many other mainstream outlets.

Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.

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