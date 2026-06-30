FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 30, 2026

MEDIA CONTACT: Tia Kafka, DOHMedia@state.sd.us

WIC Program Announces New Income Guidelines Starting July 1, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Health has released new income guidelines for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program effective July 1, 2026.

WIC is a supplemental nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provided at no cost to eligible moms, infants, and children. It aims to empower families through support with healthy eating, nutrition, and breastfeeding, as well as offering referrals to other essential services. WIC strives to help improve the overall health and well-being of families.

“WIC provides more than nutritious foods. It connects families with trusted support, nutrition education, breastfeeding resources, and services that help children thrive,” said Department of Health Secretary Melissa Magstadt. “We encourage families to review the updated income guidelines and learn whether they qualify for this valuable program.”

If your family’s annual income does not exceed the following amounts for the size of your family, you could qualify for WIC:

Family Size 185% of Federal Poverty Level Family Size 185% of Federal Poverty Level 1 $29,526 6 $82,066 2 $40,034 7 $92,574 3 $50,542 8 $103,082 4 $61,050 9 $113,590 5 $71,558 10 $124,098



To find out if you or children in your household are eligible for the WIC Program and to apply online, go to the South Dakota WIC website, or you can call for an appointment at your local WIC office. Offices can be found under the county listings in your phone book or on the web at the South Dakota WIC website.

WIC is an equal opportunity provider. More information about the program is available at https://www.sd.gov/wic.



At the heart of the Department of Health’s mission is a simple goal: to protect and improve the health of all South Dakotans. The department is entrusted with the vital task of promoting wellness, preventing disease, and ensuring access to quality healthcare for all South Dakotans.

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