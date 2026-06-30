Husband and Wife Country Duo LOVELLA Releases Debut Single That Reflects Their Own Love Story

LOVELLA--"What Love Looks Like" Cover Art

The best music is often homegrown...

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgin recording artists, husband and wife country duo, LOVELLA are pleased to announce the release of their debut single, " What Love Looks Like ," a heartfelt song that captures the honesty, devotion, and everyday beauty of a love built over time, available now on all major digital music platforms.Written and performed by the couple (Josh and Merisa), the song carries an intimate, autobiographical quality, rooted in a real-life partnership of shared dreams, hard seasons, and the quiet strength of choosing each other again and again. While relatable to listeners, "What Love Looks Like" offers a sincere portrait of the duo's love beyond the spotlight that feels deeply authentic."'What Love Looks Like' has always held a special place in our heart," explains the couple. "It's been the soundtrack to so many moments in our relationship, and releasing it as our first single just felt right. As we're getting ready to become parents, we've realized that love keeps growing and changing in the most beautiful ways. Our hope is that this song reminds people of the moments and people who have shown them what love really looks like."Produced by LOVELLA and Grady Saxman (Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Dustin Lynch) with the assistance of Aidan Thompson (LOCASH, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson) and mastered by multiple Grammy Award-winner, Dave Donnelly (Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers), "What Love Looks Like" features Nathan Keeterie (Tucker Wetmore, Jelly Roll) on electric guitar, William (Bill) Moore (Death by Overkill, Ryan Ericsson) on bass, Billy Nobel (Tim McGraw, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson) on keyboards, multi-instrumentalist Andy Ellison (Jon Pardi, Jordan DePaul) on pedal steel, banjo, and acoustic guitar, with Josh on acoustic guitar as well.ABOUT LOVELLA:Husband and wife country duo, LOVELLA, moved from California to Nashville in 2016. Their music is about love, life & the beautiful mess in between.Truly a match made in Heaven, what began as two solo artists finding their way individually, soon became both a relationship and a musical partnership. Over time, that journey evolved into LOVELLA—a country-rock duo built on a shared vision, hard work, and a deep love for storytelling through music. This husband-and-wife duo has spent years honing their sound and emotional honesty. Their path has been anything but overnight, shaped by persistence, growth, and a commitment to creating music that is sincere and relatable. Their fans seem to agree, it’s not unusual to find Merisa and Josh hanging out and getting to know audience members long after their set has ended.They have performed on WSM Radio’s Opry Radio (650 AM), appeared on the Ryman & BMI PNC Plaza Stage during CMA Fest 2025, and most recently were the featured artist on the Grand Opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop.As they continue carving out their own lane, LOVELLA’s captivating storytelling, and unique blend of harmonies has created a distinctive sound with a strong foundation and support of those who have walked alongside them. LOVELLA recently signed with Virgin Music Group worldwide to distribute their own label Sonny Boy Records. LOVELLA is preparing to release a run of singles starting in 2026 with an EP to follow.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.