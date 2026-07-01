Banyan Treatment Centers Appoints Bobbie Randle to Strengthen Nursing Care Quality

Bobby Randle, National Director Of Nursing, Banyan Treatment Centers

Banyan Treatment Centers appoints Bobbie Randle, RN, BSN, to lead national nursing standards and strengthen quality, consistency, and patient care.

Consistent, high-quality nursing care is the backbone of effective behavioral health treatment.” — John Sory, Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Treatment

POMPANO BEACH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POMPANO, FLORIDA — July 2026 — Banyan Treatment Centers , one of the nation’s largest behavioral health networks, today announced the appointment of Bobbie Randle, RN, BSN, as National Director of Nursing, effective June 8, 2026. Randle will provide clinical and operational nursing leadership across all Banyan facilities, overseeing a network of Directors of Nursing and driving the standardization of nursing practice, quality, and patient safety.Randle brings 17 years of nursing experience to the role, including more than a decade in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. She joins Banyan from Ethan Crossing of Indianapolis, where she served as Director of Nursing and Clinical Operations.“Consistent, high-quality nursing care is the backbone of effective behavioral health treatment,” said John Sory, Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Treatment Centers. “Bobbie’s mandate is to ensure that standard of nursing excellence holds true across every facility, every shift, and every patient we serve.”Banyan Treatment Centers operates facilities across the United States, providing care for individuals with primary substance use disorders, primary mental health conditions, and co-occurring diagnoses across a full continuum that spans medically supervised detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and long-term recovery support. Because nursing is present at every stage of that continuum, Banyan treats nursing excellence not as an operational detail but as central to its mission of delivering compassionate, high-quality care to every patient, regardless of circumstance.For many people experiencing substance use or mental health crises , emergency departments often become the first point of stabilization. Banyan’s model is designed to connect that moment of crisis to sustained, structured treatment and long-term recovery support.That work depends on nursing teams that are ready to receive patients from the moment they arrive, with the same standard of care regardless of which facility, which shift, or how a patient enters treatment. Randle’s appointment and her own background as an emergency department nurse earlier in her career position her to help lead that effort across Banyan’s national network.“My goal is to create a nursing culture where excellence is the standard and support is the expectation. I want our nurses to have the education, leadership, and clear clinical standards they need to provide exceptional patient care with confidence.”— Bobbie Randle, RN, BSN, National Director of Nursing, Banyan Treatment CentersWith Randle’s appointment, Banyan is reinforcing a system-wide commitment to consistent nursing standards, clinical accountability, and high-quality care across every level of treatment.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is one of the nation’s leading behavioral healthcare organizations, providing evidence-based addiction treatment and mental health services across facilities in the United States. Banyan serves individuals and families affected by substance use disorders, primary mental health conditions, and co-occurring diagnoses, meeting patients across the full continuum of care from detox through long-term recovery support. Banyan’s mission is rooted in the belief that every person deserves access to compassionate, high-quality treatment, regardless of their circumstances or how many times they’ve sought help before. For more information, visit banyantreatmentcenters.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.