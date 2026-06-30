Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court Transgender Sports Ruling

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit transgender women and girls from participating on teams that align with their gender identity:

“Across the nation, we have seen states and localities pass cruel and discriminatory laws targeting the trans community. Today, the Supreme Court has decided to continue down this dangerous and harmful path.

“So much of the conversation around transgender athletes forgets that there are real people impacted by these policies. Sports teams are essential settings for young adults to build camaraderie, friendships, and life-long skills. Today’s ruling ignores fact, science, and decency in favor of abandoning young trans people nationwide.

“I will continue to fight for trans New Yorkers against discriminatory policies and am proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.”